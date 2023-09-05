Quant Ratings Updated on 87 Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

I hope you had a happy Labor Day and enjoyed the long holiday weekend!

I know Wall Street was looking forward to it, as the broader market meandered higher in the final week of August. However, the S&P 500, Dow and NASDAQ ultimately ended the month of August lower, falling 1.8%, 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively.

So, August lived up to its reputation as a volatile and weak month for the stock market.

As I mentioned in last Thursday’s Market 360, the stock market isn’t out of the woods yet. September is an equally volatile month. According to Dow Jones Market Data, the S&P 500 has posted a positive performance in September less than 45% of the time. Since 1928, the S&P 500 has declined an average 1.1% in September.

The first half of September is historically the weakest, as many Wall Streeters and Europeans are slowly returning from their extended summer holidays and trading volume remains light. This year, we also must contend with folks’ concerns that the Federal Reserve will raise key interest rates again at its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on September 19-20.

Once we move past the September FOMC meeting, a lot of the uncertainty surrounding the Fed should dissipate, especially if it stands pat and signals the end of its tightening phase. So, I think more folks will cheer up, and the final week of September could be a positive one for the stock market.

Until then, though, volatility should remain the name of the game. So, to profit in the current environment, your best defense is an offense of fundamentally superior stocks.

In today’s Market 360, I’ll reveal 10 stocks that I do not consider fundamentally superior and could hurt your portfolio. And then, I’ll share the tool that can help you build a strong offense.

This Week’s Ratings Changes

After taking a close look at the latest institutional buying pressure and each company’s financial health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader for 87 big blue chips. Of these 87 stocks, 33 were downgraded from a B-rating (Buy) to a C-rating (Hold), and 21 were downgraded from a C-rating to a D-rating (Sell).

I’ve listed the first 10 stocks to sell below, but you can find the full list – including the stocks’ Fundamental and Quantitative Grades – here.

Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

Ticker Company Name Total Grade AWK American Water Works Company, Inc. D BF.A Brown-Forman Corporation Class A D CL Colgate-Palmolive Company D COF Capital One Financial Corp D ED Consolidated Edison, Inc. D ESS Essex Property Trust, Inc. D EW Edwards Lifesciences Corporation D GEN Gen Digital Inc. D GIS General Mills, Inc. D GLW Corning Inc D

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

