Quant Ratings Updated on 87 Stocks

We’re finally in the last week of August… and thank goodness for that.

August is historically characterized by light trading volume and some seasonal shenanigans, but I had hoped that this August would buck the historical trend and be a fairly positive month for the market.

The reality is there were plenty of reasons for broader market strength. Inflation was cooling off, the Federal Reserve was becoming more dovish, the U.S. economy was bouncing back, and second-quarter earnings results were coming in much better than analysts had anticipated.

But given that the S&P 500, Dow and NASDAQ are all down sharply for the month, that’s clearly not the case.

Instead, investors were once again subjected to seasonal shenanigans. The latest shenanigans are “zero day options,” which expire the same day they’re opened. As a result, they can cause sharp selloffs or short-covering rallies. Amazingly, zero day options now account for 43% of all options, up from only 6% in 2017.

This essentially means that the “tail likes to wag the dog” as hedge funds and other active investors rush for cover. Internally, we like to call the option gyrations “Skynet” after the Terminator movies when artificial intelligence (AI) takes over the world.

Citadel’s trading algorithms also worked against the market. Their algorithms are largely based on “mean reversion,” which means that what is up can suddenly be down.

Case in point: the post-earnings reaction to NVIDIA Corporation’s (NVDA) stunning record results last Wednesday.

As I discussed last week, NVIDIA’s second-quarter earnings surged 429% year-over-year to $2.70 per share, up from $0.51 per share in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. The consensus estimate called for earnings of $2.09 per share, so NVIDIA beat estimates by 29.2%.

Total second-quarter revenue increased 101% year-over-year to $13.51 billion – a new record for the company. Analysts only expected revenue of $10.3 billion.

The stock surged in after-hours trading on Wednesday, and then Thursday morning the stock jumped 6.6% at the open and lifted the broader market along with it.

But when the mean reversion algorithms kicked in, NVDA reversed course. The stock ended the day about flat and the major indices pulled back as well.

This Week’s Ratings Changes

Given NVIDIA’s blowout earnings, the company continues to hold an A-rating in Portfolio Grader. However, following last week’s volatility, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 87 other big blue chips. Of the 87 stocks, 30 were downgraded from a B-rating (Buy) to a C-rating (Hold), and 11 were downgraded from a C-rating to a D-rating (Sell).

I’ve listed the first 10 stocks that were downgraded from a B-rating to a C-rating below, but you can find the full list – including the stocks’ Fundamental and Quantitative Grades – here.

Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

Ticker Company Name Total Grade ABNB Airbnb, Inc. Class A C APA APA Corporation C ARCC Ares Capital Corporation C BEKE KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C BHP BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs C BIDU Baidu Inc Sponsored ADR Class A C BURL Burlington Stores, Inc. C CNHI CNH Industrial NV C CNQ Canadian Natural Resources Limited C COP ConocoPhillips C

In comparison, according to FactSet, second-quarter S&P 500 earnings declined 5.2% and sales increased a measly 0.6%. The average earnings surprise is 7.2% and the average sales surprise is 1.6%.

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:

BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs (BHP), ConocoPhillips (COP) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)



BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs (BHP), ConocoPhillips (COP) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

