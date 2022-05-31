Quant Ratings Updated on 85 Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

After hitting new lows, the stock market roared back with all the major indices posting gains last week. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ Composite ended the week up 6.6%, 6.2%, and 6.8%, respectively. Last week’s surge effectively ended all three indices recent losing streaks, as the Dow had previously declined for eight-straight weeks and the S&P 500 and NASDAQ both had dropped for seven-straight weeks.

Personally, I wasn’t too surprised that the stock market rebounded strongly last week. The fact is that the stock market tends to rally into a holiday weekend. Folks on Main Street are typically in a better mood heading into long holiday weekends, and that positivity often spreads to Wall Street. And after the up-down, up-down movements over the past few months, I think we were all looking forward to a break from all the recent volatility.

Now, the market will likely continue to oscillate in the near term, as investors digest upcoming economic data, companies’ outlooks for the second quarter and central banks’ efforts to curb inflation. But I think there’s a light on the horizon, and my system can find it.

It’s all about money flow. Money flow is what determines if a stock will gain or lose. If you know how to “follow the money” you stand to make a fortune. If you don’t follow the money, you could face big losses. I talked all about it in last week’s Great American Wealth Shift event. If you missed it, you can watch a replay here.

My Portfolio Grader system tracks the best buys right now, as well as those which you should steer clear of. In today’s Market360, I have included a list of 10 stocks that were upgraded from a Hold to a Buy over the holiday weekend.

To view the Portfolio Grader data on all 85 blue chip stocks, click here. Not only will I reveal which stocks were upgraded and downgraded, but you’ll get a peek at their Fundamental and Quantitative grades, too.

Click here to view my latest Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades.

Upgraded: From Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Total

Grade AAP Advance Auto Parts B ABMD ABIOMED, Inc. B BBD Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR B CCK Crown Holdings, Inc. B DE Deere & Company B DELL Dell Technologies Inc. Class C B EA Electronic Arts B EQH Equitable Holdings, Inc. B KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation B LOW Lowe’s Corporation B

The reality is money flow is ultimately what determines if a stock will go up or down – and this is exactly what my system tracks. During my Great American Wealth Shift event last week, I shared a sector that is about to shed billions and another sector that is seeing a surge in money flow. In addition to all that, I gave away a bonus pick and revealed the No. 1 stock to avoid.

Click here to watch the replay of The Great American Wealth Shift now.

The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:

Electronic Arts (EA), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

The post Quant Ratings Updated on 85 Stocks appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.