Quant Ratings Updated on 65 Stocks

October may not have served as a seasonally strong month for the stock market, but November certainly did! The Dow, S&P 500 and NASDAQ rallied 8.8%, 8.9% and 10.7%, respectively in November.

Not only did we have the typical seasonal strength and positive mood ahead of Thanksgiving, but we also benefitted from a truly stunning third-quarter earnings announcement season.

The stock market kicked December off on a positive note, with the major indices closing higher on Friday. Although the broader market was weak yesterday and mixed today, there’s no need for concern. The reality is that after the market’s stunning performance in November, it needs to take a breather and consolidate its recent gains.

Looking ahead to this week, the only major wild cards I see impacting the market are the jobs reports. On Wednesday, the ADP jobs report will be released. And on Friday, we’ll receive the latest employment data and unemployment rate. Wall Street wants weak data, as this indicates that the jobs market is cooling down. If the U.S. jobs market is cooling, then the Federal Reserve will not need to raise key interest rates.

I do think the jobs market is cooling. The Labor Department reported last Thursday that continuing jobless claims rose to 1.927 million in the latest week, up from a revised 1.841 million in the previous week. Continuing jobless claims are now running at the highest pace in two years, which means that the unemployment rate may meander a bit higher.

So, let’s hope for “Goldilocks” reports, where the numbers are neither too hot nor too cold. If the data is a little weak, we could experience another market rally.

This Week’s Ratings Changes

After taking a closer look at the latest institutional buying pressure and each company’s financial health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader for 65 big blue chips. Of these 65 stocks, 15 were downgraded from a B-rating (Buy) to a C-rating (Hold), and 12 stocks were downgraded from a C-rating to a D-rating (Sell).

I’ve listed the first 10 stocks to sell below, but you can find the full list – including the stocks’ Fundamental and Quantitative Grades – here.

Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and adjust accordingly.

Ticker Company Name Total Grade BABA Alibaba Group Holding Limited Sponsored ADR D BMRN BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. D CI Cigna Group D DIS Walt Disney Company D GILD Gilead Sciences, Inc. D OVV Ovintiv Inc D PM Philip Morris International Inc. D GFS GlobalFoundries Inc. D PUK Prudential plc Sponsored ADR D SE Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Class A D

