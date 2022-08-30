Quant Ratings Updated on 62 Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Wall Street has been in a bad mood since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish speech during the annual Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, last Friday. Stocks were hit hard, with the broader market ending Friday lower and wiping out its gains for August.

Monday was another weak day for Wall Street, and while stocks did open higher today, they ultimately ended the day lower after the market sold off following the spike in the 10-year Treasury yield.

While I know the recent gyrations have been difficult to stomach, that doesn’t mean you should sit on the sidelines until the market rebounds. The reality is there are still plenty of investment opportunities out there – it’s just a matter of knowing where to look.

Right now, you want to be looking at companies with superior fundamentals, i.e., strong earnings and sales growth, that are also experiencing persistent institutional buying pressure. This is why Portfolio Grader is such a handy tool for stock analysis to keep in your back pocket because this is exactly what Portfolio Grader tracks.

So, with that in mind, after taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 62 big blue chip stocks. I’ve included the first 10 stocks that are considered Buys this week, but you can find the full list here. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

Ticker Company Name Total Grade ABEV Ambev SA Sponsored ADR B BEKE KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A B CTXS Citrix Systems, Inc. B DDOG Datadog Inc Class A B EPAM EPAM Systems, Inc. B IR Ingersoll Rand Inc. B LCID Lucid Group, Inc. B MDLZ Mondelez International, Inc. Class A B MKC McCormick & Company, Incorporated B MUFG Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR B

For the best stocks, consider my Growth Investor Buy Lists. They’re chock-full of fundamentally superior companies – they achieved 62.3% average annual sales growth and 455.7% average annual earnings growth in the second-quarter earnings season – so they should become go-to names as the stock market narrows and grows more fundamentally focused.

So, I encourage you to join me at Growth Investor. Once you sign up, you’ll have access to my latest new buys – four new food and energy-related stocks that are poised to prosper from the elevated energy and food prices – as well as my Top Stocks lists and much more.

Click here to become a member of Growth Investor today.

