Quant Ratings Updated on 53 Stocks

Retailers have begun prepping for the holiday season with as much eagerness as shoppers who are looking forward to eye-popping deals. This season, which accounts for a sizable chunk of yearly revenues, is a make or break for retailers. And Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is no exception.

In a press release on September 22, Target announced its plans for the all-important holiday shopping season. The company said it will begin discounting merchandise “earlier than ever” this year, beginning with its “biggest ever Target Deal Days event,” which will take place October 6 to 8.

And given the state of the overall economy, investors are no doubt considering the ramifications of a longer holiday shopping season. Earlier deals, deeper discounts, and greater competition will likely continue to weigh on already pressured operating margins.

While inflation has eased somewhat, it is still near 40-year highs, causing consumers to make tough decisions at stores and fuel pumps. And while a longer shopping season and deeper discounts might attract more holiday shoppers, it’s a double-edged sword – and despite the early deals, Target and other retailers may not get a big boost this holiday season.

Now, following the holiday season press release, Target was upgraded to a C-rating in Portfolio Grader, after being briefly downgraded to a D-rating last week. The reality is Target hasn’t held a B-rating (or been consider a “Buy”) for quite some time.

Of course, Target isn’t the only company that was upgraded to a C-rating over the weekend. Out of the 53 stocks that were upgraded/downgraded this weekend, 12 were upgraded from a D-rating to a C-rating. I’ve listed the first 10 below, but for the full list of stocks and their Quantitative Grade and Fundamental grade, please click here. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

Ticker Company Name Total Grade DELL Dell Technologies, Inc. Class C C DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated C DOV Dover Corporation C HON Honeywell International Inc. C IX ORIX Corporation Sponsored ADR C KKR KKR & Co Inc C NIO NIO Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C OTIS Otis Worldwide Corporation C SHW Sherwin-Williams Company C TGT Target Corporation C

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

