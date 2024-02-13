Quant Ratings Updated on 119 Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Last Friday marked an historic day for the S&P 500: It closed above 5,000 for the first time ever.

While there’s nothing special about the landmark number, it is important for psychological reasons. That’s because investors were in a pretty good mood.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for investors today. The major indices plunged more than 1% – the Dow posted its biggest drop this year so far – following this morning’s release of the disappointing Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for January.

The good news is that inflation is falling, just not as fast as Wall Street hoped. Headline CPI rose 0.3% in January and was up 3.1% in the past 12 months. That was higher than economists’ expectations for headline CPI to rise 0.2% month-over-month and for a 2.9% annual pace. However, it’s still down from December’s 3.4% annual pace. (I’ll share my in-depth review of the CPI report in this Friday’s Market 360, so keep an eye out for that!)

Now, on Thursday, we’ll get a fresh look at retail sales, and hopefully that will perk Wall Street up a bit. Economists are expecting retail sales to decline 0.2% in January. If retail sales fell, that’s notable because it could be a sign of a slowing economy. For context, retail sales came in much higher than expected in December, increasing 0.6%.

And finally, on Friday, we’ll get a look at data for the Producer Price Index (PPI). The PPI is important because it measures the price of goods at the wholesale level. It’s considered a good leading indicator for inflation.

Economists are expecting prices to rise 0.7% year-over-year. This report bears watching because we actually saw prices decline by 0.1% on a monthly basis in December. So, it will be interesting to see if we see more signs of deflation at the wholesale level.

It’s important to note that each one of these reports will factor into the Federal Reserve’s considerations for cutting key interest rates. And because of this, it could also be a volatile week in the markets.

So, I recommend you prepare for what could be a volatile week by positioning yourself in stocks with the best fundamentals.

So, with that in mind, in today’s Market 360, I’ll share 10 stocks that are likely to struggle in the current market environment, due to their weak fundamentals. And then, I’ll share where you can find fundamentally superior stocks that truly represent the crème de la crème of the market.

This Week’s Ratings Changes

After taking a closer look at the latest institutional buying pressure and each company’s financial health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader for 119 big blue chips. Of these 119 stocks, 40 were downgraded from a B-rating (Buy) to a C-rating (Hold), and 43 stocks were downgraded from a C-rating to a D-rating (Sell).

I’ve listed the first 10 stocks to sell below, but you can find the full list – including the stocks’ Fundamental and Quantitative Grades – here.

Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and adjust accordingly.

Ticker Company Name Total Grade AEP American Electric Power Company, Inc. D AFG American Financial Group, Inc. D AVB AvalonBay Communities, Inc. D AVTR Avantor, Inc. D AZN Astrazeneca PLC Sponsored ADR D BA Boeing Company D BKR Baker Hughes Company Class A D BRKR Bruker Corporation D BXP Boston Properties, Inc. D CINF Cincinnati Financial Corporation D

Finding the Best of the Best

With thousands and thousands of stocks to invest in, it can be hard to find fundamentally superior stocks set to prosper during earnings season.

