Quant Ratings Updated on 107 Stocks

Last week was a particularly strong week for the tech sector. The tech-heavy NASDAQ surged 2.5%. The reality is the tech sector was given a major boost by NVIDIA Corporation’s (NVDA) blowout earnings report last Wednesday. (I reviewed NVIDIA’s earnings last Friday. If you missed the update, you can check it out here.)

The S&P 500 and Dow didn’t stage nearly as impressive performances leading into the long Memorial Day weekend, with the S&P 500 rising 0.3% and the Dow slipping 1%. One reason why the S&P 500 and Dow lagged last week is due to concerns surrounding the debt ceiling. The deficit ceiling negotiations between the White House and the House of Representatives hit a temporary impasse last Wednesday. If you’ve been following the headlines in the news, then you know that the House has a few demands – new energy projects, work requirements for Medicaid, changes to food stamps, budget cuts, etc. – before it will vote to raise the debt ceiling.

Over the long Memorial Day weekend, though, the White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a two-year deal to lift the debt ceiling. McCarthy’s House negotiators seek to rescind some of the $80 billion approved last year to expand the IRS. Many of the outspoken Democratic representatives in the House seem perturbed by the White House, which is indicative that a deal may be imminent. The House has 72 hours to review the deal and a vote is anticipated on Wednesday.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen revealed that the real deadline for a decision isn’t June 1 but rather June 5, as that’s when the Treasury Department expects to run out of money. So, the negotiations between the White House and the House of Representatives could last a few more days.

If Congress would fail to lift the deficit ceiling this week, the U.S. would default on obligations – i.e., Treasuries or Social Security payments – and it would impact our credit rating. Even though there is a deal on the table, the probability of a partial Federal government shutdown is still possible if negotiations break down over the next few days.

I still do not expect the Treasury Department will default on Treasury interest payments or Social Security benefits, but pensions payments for Federal government retirees could be delayed a few days. Any partial government shutdown is not anticipated to last more than several days.

The bottom line is that most of our elected leaders are lawyers who love to “jam” each other during negotiations. That’s what’s happening right now – and that’s what’s causing the recent uptick in market volatility.

This Week’s Ratings Changes

Now, also over the Memorial Day weekend, my Portfolio Grader revised its ratings on 107 big blue chips. 42 were downgraded from a “Buy” (B-rating) to a “Hold” (C-rating), and 37 were downgraded from a “Hold” to a “Sell” (D-rating). The reality is there has been a lot of movement in the Portfolio Grader ratings because ratings tend to fluctuate more during the end of a quarterly earnings announcement season.

I’ve listed the first 10 stocks that were downgraded to a D-rating below, but you can find the full list – including their Fundamental and Quantitative Grades – here. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

Ticker Company Name Total Grade ABT Abbott Laboratories D ACI Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A D ADM Archer-Daniels-Midland Company D ALL Allstate Corporation D AMGN Amgen Inc. D BF.B Brown-Forman Corporation Class B D CB Chubb Limited D CBRE CBRE Group, Inc. Class A D CINF Cincinnati Financial Corporation D CME CME Group Inc. Class A D

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

