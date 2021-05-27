Quant Crypto Price Predictions: Where Will QNT Be in 2022? 2025? 2028?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Quant (CCC:QNT-USD) price predictions are heating up as investors take interest in the crypto.

Before we get too far into the price predictions, let’s take a quick moment to talk about the Quant crypto. It the cryptocurrency for the Quant Network. This is a network for individuals and businesses that offer up services through its Overledger DLT gateway. You can follow this link to learn more about the crypto.

Now that you’re up to speed, let’s get back to those price predictions for the Quant crypto.

Quant Crypto Price Predictions

We’re starting off with price predictions for Quant crypto from Digital Coin Price. The site expects it to reach $88.43 in 2022, $146.59 in 2025, and $226.18 in 2028.

Next up are price predictions from Gov Capital. It’s expecting QNT to reach $82.78 a year from now before climbing to $392.63 in its five-year forecast.

Wallet Investor has the following forecasts for QNT. “Based on our forecasts, a long-term increase is expected, the price prognosis for 2026-05-23 is 353.310 US Dollars. With a 5-year investment, the revenue is expected to be around +615.9%.”

Finally, we end out Quant crypto price predictions with a look at what TradingBeasts.com has to say. The website is forecasting an average price of $45.10 at the end of the current year. It then expects 2022 to end with QNT priced at an average of $52.82. Looking further out, it expects the crypto to trade for an average price of $68.57 when 2024 comes to a close.

QNT was up 13.6% over a 24-hour period as of Thursday afternoon. It’s also up 347.4% since the start of the year.

