Quanice G. Floyd: Ensuring Everyone Has Access to Quality Arts Education

Spiffy here! I’m back with the scoop on the entrepreneurial leaders of Planet Earth. As the only interplanetary journalist stationed on this blue planet, I’m thrilled to present this galactic exclusive with Quanice G. Floyd, executive director of the National Guild for Community Arts Education. Let’s see what she is doing to make a positive impact in the world.

Spiffy: Hi Quanice, thanks a million for talking to me today. Tell me, what challenge is the National Guild for Community Arts Education (NGCAE) addressing?

Quanice: Thanks for having me, Spiffy. Our main goal is to make sure that everyone, no matter where they live or who they are, can enjoy and benefit from really good art classes. We know that art is super powerful—it helps people be more creative, brings communities together, and makes everyone feel better overall. We're working hard to make sure there are no obstacles for anyone who wants to be part of the community art scene.

Spiffy: How exciting! What motivates you to do it?

Quanice: My motivation stems from a deep belief in the transformative power of the arts. I've experienced firsthand how it inspires creativity and fosters well-being. I'm driven by a passion for equity, working to ensure everyone has access to quality arts education, regardless of background. I want to contribute to building a more just society where the arts are accessible to all. Empowering educators, artists, and communities to collaborate for meaningful arts experiences fuels my commitment to making a positive impact nationwide.

Spiffy: What would you say is the impact of your work?

Quanice: Our work at the NGCAE is to break down barriers and provide equitable access to quality arts education. Through advocacy and collaborative programs, we inspire creativity, foster community, and enhance well-being. We're making a tangible difference in the lives of communities around the country, cultivating a more just and inclusive society where the transformative power of the arts is accessible to all, contributing to positive personal and community development.

Spiffy: Tell me about a recent milestone/initiative by you or your org. What impact does that make?

Quanice: A recent milestone is the publishing of our visionary blueprint entitled, "A Beautiful Evolution." This blueprint signifies a transformative approach, strategically designed to make arts experiences more accessible, fostering creativity, community-building, and overall well-being. It serves as a model for redefining the landscape of community arts education, demonstrating our commitment to innovative and impactful change within the field.

Spiffy: Thanks for speaking with me today, Quanice—it’s been an honor!

Quanice G. Floyd (she/her) is a New York City native and accomplished arts leader. With degrees in music education and arts management, she's the executive director of the National Guild for Community Arts Education. A passionate advocate, Quanice co-founded the Arts Administrators of Color Network and holds leadership roles in various arts organizations. Recognized with awards, including the Americans for the Arts Emerging Leader Award, she's dedicated to advancing liberation, justice, and equity in the arts. (First published on the Ladderworks website on February 26, 2024.)

