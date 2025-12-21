Quang Viet Enterprise Co. (TWSE:4438) Price Target Decreased by 30.88% to 95.88

The average one-year price target for Quang Viet Enterprise Co. (TWSE:4438) has been revised to NT$95.88 / share. This is a decrease of 30.88% from the prior estimate of NT$138.72 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$94.94 to a high of NT$98.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.08% from the latest reported closing price of NT$77.90 / share.

Quang Viet Enterprise Co. Maintains 6.68% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 6.68%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 2.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.24% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quang Viet Enterprise Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4438 is 0.00%, an increase of 10.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 646K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 265K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 121K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares , representing a decrease of 14.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4438 by 28.10% over the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 46K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares , representing a decrease of 26.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4438 by 38.36% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 33K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 33K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 24.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4438 by 7.53% over the last quarter.

