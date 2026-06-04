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Quanex Q2 Profit Falls But Revenue Edges Higher

June 04, 2026 — 05:24 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Quanex Building Products Corp. (NX) on Thursday reported lower second-quarter earnings, despite a modest increase in sales.

Net income declined to $3.4 million, or $0.07 per share, from $20.5 million, or $0.44 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income fell to $11.3 million, or $0.25 per share, from $29.1 million, or $0.63 per share, a year ago.

For the quarter, net sales increased 2.2% to $462.4 million from $452.5 million a year earlier, driven primarily by favorable pricing actions, including tariff-related recoveries, and foreign exchange benefits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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