Quanex (NX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Store?

Quanex Building Products Corporation NX is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Sep 1, after the closing bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 77.8% and rose 86% year over year. Net sales also topped the consensus mark by 12.2% and increased 19.4% year over year.



NX’s earnings topped the consensus mark in six of the last seven quarters.

The Trend in Estimate Revision

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share remained stable at 62 cents in the past 60 days. The estimated figure indicates a 47.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s level. The consensus mark for net sales is pegged at $301.1 million, suggesting a 7.6% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

Quanex Building Products Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Quanex Building Products Corporation price-eps-surprise | Quanex Building Products Corporation Quote

Key Factors to Note

Quanex’s fiscal third-quarter revenues are expected to have improved primarily on solid demand for the company’s products and pass-through pricing strategy. Also, the company’s robust business strategy and cost-containment efforts are likely to have driven growth in the quarter to be reported.



Quanex, the manufacturer of window and cabinet components, has been witnessing solid demand for its products, mainly backed by strong North American residential housing market. The company is likely to have witnessed revenue growth in the North American Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components and European Fenestration segments in the fiscal third quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NA Fenestration’ sales is pegged at $164 million, which indicates growth of 10.8% year over year. The same for EU Fenestration sales is currently pegged at $74 million, which suggests an improvement of 4.2% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. The consensus mark for the NA Cabinet Components segment sales is currently pegged at $65 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 4.8%.



However, increased inflationary pressures on most of its key raw material inputs and labor remain potent headwinds for the company.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Quanex this time around. That is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Otis carries a Zacks Rank #3.

