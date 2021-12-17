Quanex (NX) Stock Up on Q4 Earnings, Sales Beat, Margin Down

Quanex Building Products Corporation NX reported better-than-expected results for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Oct 31, 2021). Its earnings and net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year-over-year basis, earnings declined despite a sales gain.



Nonetheless, shares of the company rose 2.2% in the after-hours trading session on Dec 16 after the news release. Improved demand across the product lines and operating segments as well as higher prices primarily related to the pass through of raw material cost inflation benefited the top line.



George Wilson, president and chief executive officer, said, “Based on current fundamentals, trends, and recent conversations with our customers, we are taking a measured approach to 2022 guidance. As such, we believe it would be premature to give guidance at this time. However, we feel confident in our ability to realize margin expansion on a consolidated basis in fiscal 2022, second half weighted, and we remain cautiously optimistic for the year. We intend to re-visit guidance when we report earnings for the first quarter of 2022.”

Adjusted earnings of 62 cents per share surpassed the consensus estimate of 51 cents by 21.6%. Yet, the bottom line declined 8.8% from the year-ago period due to inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges.

Quanex reported net sales of $291.8 million, which topped the consensus mark of $292 million by 6.1% and grew 14.2% from the year-ago period.



Gross margin for the quarter was 22.3%, which contracted 360 basis points (bps) from the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 12.8%, reflecting a 260-bps decrease from the year-ago figure of 15.4%.

Segmental Information

North American Fenestration: For the reported quarter, net sales in the segment increased 10.1% from the prior-year period to $156.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was down 380 bps from a year ago to 12.9%.



European Fenestration: The segment’s sales rose 17.6% year over year to $69.7 million. Yet, adjusted EBITDA margin fell 630 bps year over year to 17.2%.



North American Cabinet Components: Net sales in the segment were $66.6 million, up 15.9% from $133.4 million reported a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.1% was in line with the prior-year quarter.



Sales in Unallocated Corp & Other were $0.8 million.

Financial Update

At October-end, Quanex had cash and cash equivalents of $40.1 million compared with $51.6 million at fiscal 2020-end. At fiscal 2021-end, it had total liquidity of $322.6 million, of which $282.5 million was available under the Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2023, less letters of credit outstanding.



Long-term debt was $52.1 million at fiscal 2021-end compared with $116.7 million at fiscal 2020-end. Cash provided by operations was $78.6 million in fiscal 2021 compared with $100.8 million recorded in the comparable prior-year period. Free cash flow was $54.6 million for fiscal 2021, down from $75.1 million a year ago.



In the fiscal fourth quarter, the company repurchased 247,003 shares of common stock for nearly $5.4 million, at an average price of $22.03 per share. Recently, its board authorized a new $75-million share repurchase program.

Fiscal 2021 Highlights

Quanex’s fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings came in at $1.70 per share, which increased 45.3% year over year and surpassed analysts’ expectation by 3.7%. Also, revenues of $1,072.1 million for fiscal 2021 were up 25.9% year over year. The increase was backed by higher volumes, improved operating leverage, and better pricing, partially offset by increased raw material costs and selling, general and administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.8%, however, contracted 50 bps from a year ago.

