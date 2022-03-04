Quanex (NX) Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q1

Quanex Building Products Corporation NX reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jan 31, 2022) results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the metrics improved year over year. Following the results, shares of the company increased 1.8% in the after-hours trading session on Mar 3.

Improved demand across the product lines, volume increases in the fenestration segments and higher prices primarily related to the pass-through of raw material cost inflation benefited the top line.

George Wilson, president and CEO, said, “Overall, we are pleased with our results for the first quarter of 2022, especially considering the challenges related to inflation and the supply chain. Demand was healthy during the quarter and we were able to report solid revenue growth. Labor absenteeism, caused by the Omicron variant, and supply chain challenges impacted the quarter, but these issues have started to stabilize.”

Inside the Headlines

Adjusted earnings of 34 cents per share outpaced the consensus mark of 28 cents by 21.4%. The bottom line improved 25.9% from the year-ago period.

Quanex reported net sales of $267 million, which topped the consensus mark of $244 million by 9.6% and increased 16% from the year-ago period.

Gross margin for the quarter was 20.7%, which contracted 270 basis points (bps) from the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.1%, reflecting a 150-bps decrease from the year-ago figure of 10.6%

Quanex Building Products Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Quanex Building Products Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Quanex Building Products Corporation Quote

Segmental Information

North American Fenestration: For the reported quarter, net sales in the segment increased 14.5% from the prior-year period to $146.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was down 170 bps from a year ago to 11.1%.

European Fenestration: The segment’s sales climbed 20% year over year to $58.9 million. However, the adjusted EBITDA margin fell 420 bps year over year to 17.6%.

North American Cabinet Components: Net sales in the segment were $62.4 million, up 15.5% from $62.4 million reported a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.2% declined 280 bps year over year.

Sales in Unallocated Corp & Other were ($0.9) million.

Financial Update

At January-end, Quanex had cash and cash equivalents of $31.7 million compared with $40.1 million at the end of Oct 31, 2021. Long-term debt was $76.7 million at the end of the fiscal first quarter compared with $52.1 million at the end of Oct 31, 2021. Cash provided by operations was ($21.7) million in the fiscal first quarter compared with ($3.4) million in the prior-year period. Free cash flow was ($29) million for the fiscal first quarter, compared with ($8.6) at the end of Jan 31, 2021.

Zacks Rank & Peer Releases

Quanex currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Owens Corning OC reported solid results for fourth-quarter 2021, wherein earnings and net sales surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved on a year-over-yearbasis.

Owens Corning’s solid quarterly results were backed by strong demand across the markets served and commercial and operational execution despite supply chain disruptions and inflation.

Masco Corporation MAS reported lackluster earnings for fourth-quarter 2021. The bottom line not only lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also declined on a year-over-year basis due to supply-chain challenges and inflation headwinds.

However, Masco’s net sales surpassed the consensus mark and improved from the prior-year level on strong demand.

Otis Worldwide Corporation OTIS reported strong earnings for fourth-quarter 2021. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved on a year-over-year basis.

Otis’ sales improved from the year-ago figure but missed the consensus mark.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.