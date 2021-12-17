Markets
Quanex Building Products Rises 7% As Earnings Beat Analysts' View

(RTTNews) - Shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) are up more than 7% Friday morning after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

The company reported net income of $20.9 million or $0.62 per share compared with $22.2 million or $0.68 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.53 per share.

Sales for the quarter increased to $291.8 million from $255.4 million last year.

NX, currently at $24.08, has traded in the range of $20.32- $29.02 in the last 52 weeks.

