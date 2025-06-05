Quanex Building Products Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results Driven by Tyman Acquisition and Increased Cost Synergies

Quanex Building Products reports significant revenue growth, driven by Tyman acquisition and increased cost synergy targets.
Quanex Building Products Corporation reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with net sales reaching $452.5 million, a significant increase of 70% from $266.2 million in the same period last year. This growth was primarily aided by the acquisition of Tyman, which contributed $190.1 million in sales. The integration of Tyman is progressing ahead of schedule, enabling the company to raise its cost synergy target to approximately $45 million, compared to the initial goal of $30 million. Despite facing a challenging macroeconomic environment, Quanex noted a seasonal uptick in demand and expressed optimism about sustaining this momentum into the summer months. The company's balance sheet remains strong, with a leverage ratio of 3.2x, and it authorized a significant share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in its ongoing operations and financial health.
Potential Positives
- Net sales increased by 70% year-over-year to $452.5 million, largely driven by the contribution from the Tyman acquisition.
- Cost synergy target from the Tyman acquisition increased to approximately $45 million, exceeding the original target of $30 million.
- Volume growth observed in the European Fenestration segment during the second quarter of 2025, indicating strong performance in that market.
- Share repurchases of over $23 million during the quarter, indicating confidence in the company's value and strategic direction.
Potential Negatives
- Excluding the contribution from the Tyman acquisition, net sales would have declined by 1.4% for the second quarter of 2025, indicating underlying weakness in the company’s core operations.
- The North American Fenestration segment reported a significant decrease in net sales of 5.5%, suggesting challenges in this key market.
- Reported net income for the first half of 2025 significantly decreased to $5.6 million, down from $21.6 million for the same period in 2024, reflecting potential profitability issues.
FAQ
What were Quanex's net sales for the second quarter of 2025?
Quanex reported net sales of $452.5 million for the second quarter of 2025.
How did the Tyman acquisition impact Quanex's financial results?
The Tyman acquisition contributed significantly, with $190.1 million in net sales during Q2 2025.
What is Quanex's updated cost synergy target following the Tyman acquisition?
Quanex increased its cost synergy target to approximately $45 million, ahead of the original $30 million goal.
When will Quanex hold its next conference call?
Quanex will hold a conference call on June 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET.
What are Quanex's sales expectations for fiscal 2025?
Quanex estimates net sales between $1.84 billion and $1.86 billion for fiscal 2025.
Seasonal Uptick Unfolding as Expected
Volume Growth in European Fenestration Segment
Results Again Lifted by Contribution from Tyman Acquisition
Tyman Integration Ahead of Timeline
Cost Synergy Target Increased to ~$45 Million
HOUSTON, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Quanex Building Products Corporation
(NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended April 30, 2025.
The Company reported the following selected financial results:
Three Months Ended April 30,
Six Months Ended April 30,
($ in millions, except per share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net Sales
$452.5
$266.2
$852.5
$505.4
Gross Margin
$131.4
$66.2
$223.7
$117.7
Gross Margin %
29.0
%
24.9
%
26.2
%
23.3
%
Net Income
$20.5
$15.4
$5.6
$21.6
Diluted EPS
$0.44
$0.46
$0.12
$0.65
Adjusted Net Income
$27.9
$24.0
$36.8
$32.3
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$0.60
$0.73
$0.79
$0.98
Adjusted EBITDA
$61.9
$40.0
$100.5
$59.3
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
13.7
%
15.0
%
11.8
%
11.7
%
Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$28.5
$33.1
$16.0
$36.9
Free Cash Flow
$13.6
$25.5
($10.6)
$19.8
(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and reconciliation tables for additional information)
George Wilson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our results for the second quarter of 2025 came in as expected and reflected normal seasonality in our business. Revenue in March was approximately 6% higher than February and revenue in April was approximately 9% higher than March. It was also encouraging to see volume growth in our European Fenestration segment during the second quarter of 2025. We continue to be pleased with the integration of Tyman, and are now confident we will deliver approximately $45 million in cost synergies over time, compared to our original target of $30 million within the first two years post-acquisition. On a run-rate basis, we see a path to achieving the original $30 million cost synergy target by early fiscal 2026. We also took advantage of our low stock price during the second quarter and spent over $23 million repurchasing our shares.
“Overall, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, we expect the seasonal uptick in demand we witnessed in the second quarter to continue through the summer, and we are confident in our ability to mitigate any potential margin impact related to tariffs. In addition, any unexpected weakness in demand in the second half of 2025 could be somewhat offset by the realization of cost synergies faster than originally planned. Our near-term priorities remain unchanged, which include staying focused on the Tyman integration, capturing synergies, and generating cash flow to repurchase our stock and pay down debt. Longer-term, we continue to expect that we will benefit from the release of pent-up demand as consumer confidence improves.”
Second Quarter Results Summary
Quanex reported net sales of $452.5 million during the three months ended April 30, 2025, which represents an increase of 70.0% compared to $266.2 million for the same period of 2024. The increase reflects the contribution from the Tyman acquisition that closed on August 1, 2024. Excluding the contribution from Tyman, net sales would have declined by 1.4% for the second quarter of 2025, mainly due to lower volume in North America. The Company reported a decrease in net sales of 5.5% for the second quarter of 2025 in its North American Fenestration segment. In its North American Cabinet Components segment, Quanex reported a marginal increase in net sales for the second quarter of 2025. Excluding foreign exchange impact, net sales increased by 7.9% in its European Fenestration segment. In addition, Quanex reported net sales of $190.1 million related to the Tyman acquisition during the second quarter of 2025. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)
The increase in net income and EBITDA for the three months ended April 30, 2025, was mostly related to the contribution from the Tyman acquisition combined with the realization of related cost synergies.
Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update
As of April 30, 2025, the Company had total debt of $785.0 million and Quanex’s leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA decreased to 3.2x. As of April 30, 2025, the Company’s LTM Net Income was $17.1 million and LTM Adjusted EBITDA was $223.5 million (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Net Debt Reconciliation table and Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information)
The leverage ratio for Quanex’s quarterly debt covenant compliance (“Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio”) for its lenders was 2.7x as of April 30, 2025. The Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio calculation is defined in the Company’s Amendment No. 1 to its Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (“Credit Agreement”), which was filed with the SEC on June 12, 2024. In general, the main difference is that the Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio excludes real-estate leases that are considered “finance” leases under U.S. GAAP and is calculated on a proforma basis to include Adjusted EBITDA from the Tyman acquisition, $30 million of EBITDA for the synergy target related to the acquisition, less realized synergies, and only cash from domestic subsidiaries. Note that per the terms of the Credit Agreement, the quarterly Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio must be less than 3.75x through the fourth quarter of 2025 and less than 3.25x starting in the first fiscal quarter of 2026. The Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio would be 2.4x if calculated using the total cash and cash equivalents amount on the balance sheet as of April 30, 2024, and adjusting for the cash used to repurchase stock during the quarter.
Quanex’s liquidity was $289.0 million as of April 30, 2025, consisting of $62.6 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2029, less letters of credit outstanding.
Share Repurchases
Quanex’s Board authorized a $75 million share repurchase program in December of 2021. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. The Company repurchased 1,259,407 shares of common stock for approximately $23.5 million at an average price of $18.66 per share during the three months ended April 30, 2025. As of April 30, 2025, approximately $35.6 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.
Outlook
Mr. Wilson stated, “Based on our results year-to-date, combined with our operational execution, cost synergy realization, recent demand trends, and conversations with our customers, we are once again reaffirming our guidance for fiscal 2025. On a consolidated basis for fiscal 2025, we continue to estimate that we will generate net sales of approximately $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion, which we expect will yield Adjusted EBITDA* of $270 million to $280 million.
“The finance and accounting teams continue to work with our external auditors on re-segmenting the business and our goal is to report in the new operating segments this year.”
*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes related to net income.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, June 6, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Quanex’s website at
http://www.quanex.com
in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.
Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the following link:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5c78744cb292420a807e6c6762cb6343
Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, it is recommended that participants dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay will be available for a limited time on the Company’s website at
http://www.quanex.com
in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.
About Quanex
Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing, building access and cabinetry markets. Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.
Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers
Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory, transaction, advisory fees and reorganization costs, restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software, amortization expense related to intangible assets, pension settlement refund and other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net), Adjusted EBITDA and LTM Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement.
Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of the Company’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Quanex believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company’s financial and cash management performance.
Quanex believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. Quanex does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: impacts from public health issues (including pandemics) on the economy and the demand for Quanex’s products, timing estimates or any other expectations related to the acquisition of Tyman, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended April 30,
Six Months Ended April 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales
$
452,478
$
266,201
$
852,522
$
505,356
Cost of sales
321,096
199,963
628,824
387,686
Selling, general and administrative
70,333
34,707
136,983
67,070
Restructuring charges
936
-
8,840
-
Depreciation and amortization
19,192
10,894
43,932
22,046
Operating income
40,921
20,637
33,943
28,554
Interest expense
(13,940
)
(950
)
(28,126
)
(2,018
)
Other, net
(159
)
4
1,070
1,046
Income before income taxes
26,822
19,691
6,887
27,582
Income tax expense
(6,307
)
(4,314
)
(1,257
)
(5,956
)
Net income
$
20,515
$
15,377
$
5,630
$
21,626
Earnings per common share, basic
$
0.44
$
0.47
$
0.12
$
0.66
Earnings per common share, diluted
$
0.44
$
0.46
$
0.12
$
0.65
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
46,483
32,870
46,753
32,847
Diluted
46,563
33,103
46,868
33,076
Cash dividends per share
$
0.08
$
0.08
$
0.16
$
0.16
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
April 30, 2025
October 31, 2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
62,626
$
97,744
Restricted Cash
2,171
5,251
Accounts receivable, net
195,264
197,689
Inventories
279,482
275,550
Income taxes receivable
6,108
5,937
Prepaid and other current assets
42,825
29,097
Total current assets
588,476
611,268
Property, plant and equipment, net
417,104
402,466
Operating lease right-of-use assets
149,322
126,715
Deferred tax assets
4,049
3,845
Goodwill
579,110
574,711
Intangible assets, net
567,148
597,909
Other assets
3,057
2,874
Total assets
$
2,308,266
$
2,319,788
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
112,484
$
124,404
Accrued liabilities
91,573
103,623
Income taxes payable
-
6,620
Current maturities of long-term debt
26,124
25,745
Current operating lease liabilities
14,184
12,475
Total current liabilities
244,365
272,867
Long-term debt
746,387
737,198
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
139,955
117,560
Deferred income taxes
163,591
162,304
Other liabilities
12,305
19,113
Total liabilities
1,306,603
1,309,042
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock
512
513
Additional paid-in-capital
698,238
701,008
Retained earnings
428,483
430,405
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(27,034
)
(46,428
)
Treasury stock at cost
(98,536
)
(74,752
)
Total stockholders’ equity
1,001,663
1,010,746
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,308,266
$
2,319,788
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended April 30,
2025
2024
Operating activities:
Net income
$
5,630
$
21,626
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
43,932
22,046
Stock-based compensation
1,825
1,365
Deferred income tax
1,250
(155
)
Other, net
7,243
162
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Decrease in accounts receivable
5,322
10,832
Increase in inventory
(1,333
)
(3,008
)
Increase in other current assets
(7,828
)
(1,124
)
Decrease in accounts payable
(14,771
)
(12,619
)
Decrease in accrued liabilities
(14,048
)
(4,602
)
(Decrease) increase in income taxes receivable
(5,471
)
1,856
(Decrease) increase in other long-term liabilities
(6,268
)
9
Other, net
504
557
Cash provided by operating activities
15,987
36,945
Investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(26,544
)
(17,183
)
Proceeds from disposition of capital assets
376
93
Cash used for investing activities
(26,168
)
(17,090
)
Financing activities:
Borrowings under credit facilities
125,000
-
Repayments of credit facility borrowings
(117,500
)
(15,000
)
Repayments of other long-term debt
(1,888
)
(954
)
Common stock dividends paid
(7,552
)
(5,294
)
Issuance of common stock
214
554
Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock
(1,400
)
(1,193
)
Purchase of treasury stock
(27,194
)
-
Cash used for financing activities
(30,320
)
(21,887
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
2,303
(293
)
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(38,198
)
(2,325
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
102,995
58,474
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
64,797
$
56,149
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.
Three Months Ended April 30,
Six Months Ended April 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Cash provided by operating activities
$28,497
$33,091
$15,987
$36,945
Capital expenditures
(14,920)
(7,603)
(26,544)
(17,183)
Free Cash Flow
$13,577
$25,488
($10,557)
$19,762
The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash.
As of April 30,
2025
2024
Term loan facility
$481,205
$0
Revolving credit facility
242,500
-
Finance lease obligations
(1)
61,272
55,217
Total debt
(2)
784,977
55,217
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
62,626
56,149
Net Debt
$722,351
($932)
(1) Includes $57.4 million and $51.0 million in real estate lease liabilities considered finance leases under U.S. GAAP as of April 30 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
LAST TWELVE MONTHS ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
April 30, 2025
Three Months Ended
January 31, 2025
Three Months Ended
October 31, 2024
Three Months Ended
July 31, 2024
Total
Reconciliation
Reconciliation
Reconciliation
Reconciliation
Reconciliation
Net income (loss) as reported
$
20,515
$
(14,885
)
$
(13,917
)
$
25,350
$
17,063
Income tax expense (benefit)
6,307
(5,050
)
(3,621
)
6,688
4,324
Other, net
159
(1,229
)
2,671
(9,474
)
(7,873
)
Interest expense
13,940
14,186
17,697
878
46,701
Depreciation and amortization
19,192
24,740
27,329
10,953
82,214
EBITDA
60,113
17,762
30,159
34,395
142,429
Cost of sales
(1)
-
-
887
1,507
2,394
Selling, general and administrative
(1),(2),(3)
864
12,876
50,004
6,133
69,877
Restructuring charges
(4)
936
7,904
-
-
8,840
Adjusted EBITDA
$
61,913
$
38,542
$
81,050
$
42,035
$
223,540
(1) Expense (gain) related to plant closure.
(2) Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs.
(3) Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory.
(4) Restructuring charges related to severeance and disposal of software.
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS
Three Months Ended
April 30, 2025
Three Months Ended
April 30, 2024
Six Months Ended
April 30, 2025
Six Months Ended
April 30, 2024
Net Income
Diluted EPS
Net Income
Diluted EPS
Net Income
Diluted EPS
Net Income
Diluted EPS
Net income as reported
$
20,515
$
0.44
$
15,377
$
0.46
$
5,630
$
0.12
$
21,626
$
0.65
Net income reconciling items from below
7,372
$
0.16
8,664
$
0.27
31,218
$
0.67
10,680
$
0.33
Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS
$
27,887
$
0.60
$
24,041
$
0.73
$
36,848
$
0.79
$
32,306
$
0.98
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
April 30, 2025
Three Months Ended
April 30, 2024
Six Months Ended
April 30, 2025
Six Months Ended
April 30, 2024
Reconciliation
Reconciliation
Reconciliation
Reconciliation
Net income as reported
$
20,515
$
15,377
$
5,630
$
21,626
Income tax (benefit) expense
6,307
4,314
1,257
5,956
Other, net
159
(4
)
(1,070
)
(1,046
)
Interest expense
13,940
950
28,126
2,018
Depreciation and amortization
19,192
10,894
43,932
22,046
EBITDA
60,113
31,531
77,875
50,600
EBITDA reconciling items from below
1,800
8,493
22,579
8,698
Adjusted EBITDA
$
61,913
$
40,024
$
100,454
$
59,298
Reconciling Items
Three Months Ended
April 30, 2025
Three Months Ended
April 30, 2024
Six Months Ended
April 30, 2025
Six Months Ended
April 30, 2024
Income Statement
Reconciling Items
Income Statement
Reconciling Items
Income Statement
Reconciling Items
Income Statement
Reconciling Items
Net sales
$
452,478
$
-
$
266,201
$
-
$
852,522
$
-
$
505,356
$
-
Cost of sales
321,096
-
199,963
(631
)
(1
)
628,824
-
387,686
(631
)
(1
)
Selling, general and administrative
70,333
(864
)
(2
)
34,707
(7,862
)
(1),(2)
136,983
(13,739
)
(2),(3)
67,070
(8,067
)
(1),(2)
Restructuring charges
936
(936
)
(4
)
-
-
8,840
(8,840
)
(4
)
-
-
EBITDA
60,113
1,800
31,531
8,493
77,875
22,579
50,600
8,698
Depreciation and amortization
19,192
(6,451
)
(5
)
10,894
(2,956
)
(5
)
43,932
(17,101
)
(5
)
22,046
(6,185
)
(5
)
Operating income
40,921
8,251
20,637
11,449
33,943
39,680
28,554
14,883
Interest expense
(13,940
)
-
(950
)
-
(28,126
)
-
(2,018
)
-
Other, net
(159
)
1,003
(6
)
4
(92
)
(6
)
1,070
831
(6
)
1,046
(847
)
(6
)
Income before income taxes
26,822
9,254
19,691
11,357
6,887
40,511
27,582
14,036
Income tax expense
(6,307
)
(1,882
)
(7
)
(4,314
)
(2,693
)
(7
)
(1,257
)
(9,293
)
(7
)
(5,956
)
(3,356
)
(7
)
Net income
$
20,515
$
7,372
$
15,377
$
8,664
$
5,630
$
31,218
$
21,626
$
10,680
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.44
$
0.46
$
0.12
$
0.65
(1) Expense (gain) related to plant closure.
(2) Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs.
(3) Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory.
(4) Restructuring charges related to severeance and disposal of software.
(5) Amortization expense related to intangible assets.
(6) Pension settlement refund and foreign currency transaction losses (gains).
(7) Tax impact of net income reconciling items.
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SELECTED SEGMENT DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
This table provides gross margin, operating income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments.
NA Fenestration
EU Fenestration
NA Cabinet Components
Tyman
Unallocated Corp & Other
Total
Three months ended April 30, 2025
Net sales
$
151,026
$
61,257
$
51,237
$
190,107
$
(1,149
)
$
452,478
Cost of sales
113,760
39,001
42,405
126,743
(813
)
321,096
Gross Margin
37,266
22,256
8,832
63,364
(336
)
131,382
Gross Margin %
24.7
%
36.3
%
17.2
%
33.3
%
29.0
%
Selling, general and administrative
(1)
15,938
9,038
5,725
37,271
2,361
70,333
Restructuring charges
-
-
-
936
-
936
Depreciation and amortization
4,667
2,659
3,015
8,775
76
19,192
Operating income (loss)
16,661
10,559
92
16,382
(2,773
)
40,921
Depreciation and amortization
4,667
2,659
3,015
8,775
76
19,192
EBITDA
21,328
13,218
3,107
25,157
(2,697
)
60,113
Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs
-
-
-
675
189
864
Restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software
-
-
-
936
-
936
Adjusted EBITDA
$
21,328
$
13,218
$
3,107
$
26,768
$
(2,508
)
$
61,913
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
14.1
%
21.6
%
6.1
%
14.1
%
13.7
%
Three months ended April 30, 2024
Net sales
$
159,774
$
56,583
$
51,078
$
-
$
(1,234
)
$
266,201
Cost of sales
122,261
35,694
42,624
-
(616
)
199,963
Gross Margin
37,513
20,889
8,454
-
(618
)
66,238
Gross Margin %
23.5
%
36.9
%
16.6
%
24.9
%
Selling, general and administrative
(1)
13,730
7,873
5,066
-
8,038
34,707
Depreciation and amortization
5,218
2,538
3,082
-
56
10,894
Operating income (loss)
18,565
10,478
306
-
(8,712
)
20,637
Depreciation and amortization
5,218
2,538
3,082
-
56
10,894
EBITDA
23,783
13,016
3,388
-
(8,656
)
31,531
Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales)
631
-
-
-
-
631
Expense related to plant closure (SG&A)
978
-
-
-
-
978
Transaction and advisory fees
-
-
-
-
6,884
6,884
Adjusted EBITDA
$
25,392
$
13,016
$
3,388
$
-
$
(1,772
)
$
40,024
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
15.9
%
23.0
%
6.6
%
15.0
%
Six months ended April 30, 2025
Net sales
$
285,359
$
109,728
$
95,047
$
365,783
$
(3,395
)
$
852,522
Cost of sales
220,327
69,638
81,821
259,539
(2,501
)
628,824
Gross Margin
65,032
40,090
13,226
106,244
(894
)
223,698
Gross Margin %
22.8
%
36.5
%
13.9
%
29.0
%
26.2
%
Selling, general and administrative
(1)
32,071
16,959
10,992
71,649
5,312
136,983
Restructuring charges
-
-
-
8,840
-
8,840
Depreciation and amortization
9,446
5,269
6,024
23,038
155
43,932
Operating income (loss)
23,515
17,862
(3,790
)
2,717
(6,361
)
33,943
Depreciation and amortization
9,446
5,269
6,024
23,038
155
43,932
EBITDA
32,961
23,131
2,234
25,755
(6,206
)
77,875
Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory
-
-
-
9,007
-
9,007
Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs
-
-
-
2,142
2,590
4,732
Restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software
-
-
-
8,840
-
8,840
Adjusted EBITDA
$
32,961
$
23,131
$
2,234
$
45,744
$
(3,616
)
$
100,454
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
11.6
%
21.1
%
2.4
%
12.5
%
11.8
%
Six months ended April 30, 2024
Net sales
$
307,769
$
106,020
$
94,215
$
-
$
(2,648
)
$
505,356
Cost of sales
240,629
67,397
81,367
-
(1,707
)
387,686
Gross Margin
67,140
38,623
12,848
-
(941
)
117,670
Gross Margin %
21.8
%
36.4
%
13.6
%
23.3
%
Selling, general and administrative
(1)
29,640
15,618
10,192
-
11,620
67,070
Depreciation and amortization
10,693
5,096
6,147
-
110
22,046
Operating income (loss)
26,807
17,909
(3,491
)
-
(12,671
)
28,554
Depreciation and amortization
10,693
5,096
6,147
-
110
22,046
EBITDA
37,500
23,005
2,656
-
(12,561
)
50,600
Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales)
631
-
-
-
-
631
Expense related to plant closure (SG&A)
978
-
-
-
-
978
Transaction and advisory fees
-
-
-
-
7,089
7,089
Adjusted EBITDA
$
39,109
$
23,005
$
2,656
$
-
$
(5,472
)
$
59,298
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
12.7
%
21.7
%
2.8
%
11.7
%
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense for the three and six months ended April 30, 2025, respectively of $0.6 million and $1.8 million and $1.5 million and $4.1 million for the comparable prior year periods.
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SALES ANALYSIS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended April 30,
Six Months Ended April 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
NA Fenestration:
United States - fenestration
$
112,261
$
119,646
$
212,690
$
231,280
International - fenestration
8,054
7,465
13,913
13,609
United States - non-fenestration
26,751
27,532
49,956
53,323
International - non-fenestration
3,960
5,131
8,800
9,557
$
151,026
$
159,774
$
285,359
$
307,769
EU Fenestration:
(1)
International - fenestration
$
50,687
$
46,968
$
92,743
$
88,719
International - non-fenestration
10,570
9,615
16,985
17,301
$
61,257
$
56,583
$
109,728
$
106,020
NA Cabinet Components:
United States - fenestration
$
3,507
$
3,737
$
6,959
$
7,412
United States - non-fenestration
47,364
46,990
87,427
86,169
International - non-fenestration
366
351
661
634
$
51,237
$
51,078
$
95,047
$
94,215
Tyman:
United States - fenestration
$
113,950
$
-
$
219,541
$
-
International - fenestration
75,547
-
144,829
-
United States - non-fenestration
610
-
1,395
-
International - non-fenestration
-
-
18
-
$
190,107
$
-
$
365,783
$
-
Unallocated Corporate & Other:
Eliminations
$
(1,149
)
$
(1,234
)
$
(3,395
)
$
(2,648
)
$
(1,149
)
$
(1,234
)
$
(3,395
)
$
(2,648
)
Net Sales
$
452,478
$
266,201
$
852,522
$
505,356
(1) Reflects an increase of $0.2 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and six months ended April 30, 2025, respectively.
