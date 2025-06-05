Quanex Building Products Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results Driven by Tyman Acquisition and Increased Cost Synergies

Quanex Building Products reports significant revenue growth, driven by Tyman acquisition and increased cost synergy targets.

Quanex Building Products Corporation reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with net sales reaching $452.5 million, a significant increase of 70% from $266.2 million in the same period last year. This growth was primarily aided by the acquisition of Tyman, which contributed $190.1 million in sales. The integration of Tyman is progressing ahead of schedule, enabling the company to raise its cost synergy target to approximately $45 million, compared to the initial goal of $30 million. Despite facing a challenging macroeconomic environment, Quanex noted a seasonal uptick in demand and expressed optimism about sustaining this momentum into the summer months. The company's balance sheet remains strong, with a leverage ratio of 3.2x, and it authorized a significant share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in its ongoing operations and financial health.

Net sales increased by 70% year-over-year to $452.5 million, largely driven by the contribution from the Tyman acquisition.

Cost synergy target from the Tyman acquisition increased to approximately $45 million, exceeding the original target of $30 million.

Volume growth observed in the European Fenestration segment during the second quarter of 2025, indicating strong performance in that market.

Share repurchases of over $23 million during the quarter, indicating confidence in the company's value and strategic direction.

Excluding the contribution from the Tyman acquisition, net sales would have declined by 1.4% for the second quarter of 2025, indicating underlying weakness in the company’s core operations.

The North American Fenestration segment reported a significant decrease in net sales of 5.5%, suggesting challenges in this key market.

Reported net income for the first half of 2025 significantly decreased to $5.6 million, down from $21.6 million for the same period in 2024, reflecting potential profitability issues.

What were Quanex's net sales for the second quarter of 2025?

Quanex reported net sales of $452.5 million for the second quarter of 2025.

How did the Tyman acquisition impact Quanex's financial results?

The Tyman acquisition contributed significantly, with $190.1 million in net sales during Q2 2025.

What is Quanex's updated cost synergy target following the Tyman acquisition?

Quanex increased its cost synergy target to approximately $45 million, ahead of the original $30 million goal.

When will Quanex hold its next conference call?

Quanex will hold a conference call on June 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

What are Quanex's sales expectations for fiscal 2025?

Quanex estimates net sales between $1.84 billion and $1.86 billion for fiscal 2025.

Full Release





Seasonal Uptick Unfolding as Expected









Volume Growth in European Fenestration Segment









Results Again Lifted by Contribution from Tyman Acquisition









Tyman Integration Ahead of Timeline









Cost Synergy Target Increased to ~$45 Million







HOUSTON, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Quanex Building Products Corporation







(NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended April 30, 2025.





The Company reported the following selected financial results:























Three Months Ended April 30,













Six Months Ended April 30,











($ in millions, except per share data)















2025













2024













2025













2024











Net Sales













$452.5









$266.2









$852.5









$505.4









Gross Margin













$131.4









$66.2









$223.7









$117.7











Gross Margin %

















29.0





%













24.9





%













26.2





%













23.3





%











Net Income













$20.5









$15.4









$5.6









$21.6









Diluted EPS













$0.44









$0.46









$0.12









$0.65





















































Adjusted Net Income













$27.9









$24.0









$36.8









$32.3









Adjusted Diluted EPS













$0.60









$0.73









$0.79









$0.98









Adjusted EBITDA













$61.9









$40.0









$100.5









$59.3











Adjusted EBITDA Margin %

















13.7





%













15.0





%













11.8





%













11.7





%























































Cash Provided by Operating Activities













$28.5









$33.1









$16.0









$36.9









Free Cash Flow













$13.6









$25.5









($10.6)









$19.8









(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and reconciliation tables for additional information)

















George Wilson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our results for the second quarter of 2025 came in as expected and reflected normal seasonality in our business. Revenue in March was approximately 6% higher than February and revenue in April was approximately 9% higher than March. It was also encouraging to see volume growth in our European Fenestration segment during the second quarter of 2025. We continue to be pleased with the integration of Tyman, and are now confident we will deliver approximately $45 million in cost synergies over time, compared to our original target of $30 million within the first two years post-acquisition. On a run-rate basis, we see a path to achieving the original $30 million cost synergy target by early fiscal 2026. We also took advantage of our low stock price during the second quarter and spent over $23 million repurchasing our shares.





“Overall, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, we expect the seasonal uptick in demand we witnessed in the second quarter to continue through the summer, and we are confident in our ability to mitigate any potential margin impact related to tariffs. In addition, any unexpected weakness in demand in the second half of 2025 could be somewhat offset by the realization of cost synergies faster than originally planned. Our near-term priorities remain unchanged, which include staying focused on the Tyman integration, capturing synergies, and generating cash flow to repurchase our stock and pay down debt. Longer-term, we continue to expect that we will benefit from the release of pent-up demand as consumer confidence improves.”







Second Quarter Results Summary







Quanex reported net sales of $452.5 million during the three months ended April 30, 2025, which represents an increase of 70.0% compared to $266.2 million for the same period of 2024. The increase reflects the contribution from the Tyman acquisition that closed on August 1, 2024. Excluding the contribution from Tyman, net sales would have declined by 1.4% for the second quarter of 2025, mainly due to lower volume in North America. The Company reported a decrease in net sales of 5.5% for the second quarter of 2025 in its North American Fenestration segment. In its North American Cabinet Components segment, Quanex reported a marginal increase in net sales for the second quarter of 2025. Excluding foreign exchange impact, net sales increased by 7.9% in its European Fenestration segment. In addition, Quanex reported net sales of $190.1 million related to the Tyman acquisition during the second quarter of 2025. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)





The increase in net income and EBITDA for the three months ended April 30, 2025, was mostly related to the contribution from the Tyman acquisition combined with the realization of related cost synergies.







Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update







As of April 30, 2025, the Company had total debt of $785.0 million and Quanex’s leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA decreased to 3.2x. As of April 30, 2025, the Company’s LTM Net Income was $17.1 million and LTM Adjusted EBITDA was $223.5 million (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Net Debt Reconciliation table and Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information)





The leverage ratio for Quanex’s quarterly debt covenant compliance (“Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio”) for its lenders was 2.7x as of April 30, 2025. The Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio calculation is defined in the Company’s Amendment No. 1 to its Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (“Credit Agreement”), which was filed with the SEC on June 12, 2024. In general, the main difference is that the Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio excludes real-estate leases that are considered “finance” leases under U.S. GAAP and is calculated on a proforma basis to include Adjusted EBITDA from the Tyman acquisition, $30 million of EBITDA for the synergy target related to the acquisition, less realized synergies, and only cash from domestic subsidiaries. Note that per the terms of the Credit Agreement, the quarterly Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio must be less than 3.75x through the fourth quarter of 2025 and less than 3.25x starting in the first fiscal quarter of 2026. The Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio would be 2.4x if calculated using the total cash and cash equivalents amount on the balance sheet as of April 30, 2024, and adjusting for the cash used to repurchase stock during the quarter.





Quanex’s liquidity was $289.0 million as of April 30, 2025, consisting of $62.6 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2029, less letters of credit outstanding.







Share Repurchases







Quanex’s Board authorized a $75 million share repurchase program in December of 2021. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. The Company repurchased 1,259,407 shares of common stock for approximately $23.5 million at an average price of $18.66 per share during the three months ended April 30, 2025. As of April 30, 2025, approximately $35.6 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.







Outlook







Mr. Wilson stated, “Based on our results year-to-date, combined with our operational execution, cost synergy realization, recent demand trends, and conversations with our customers, we are once again reaffirming our guidance for fiscal 2025. On a consolidated basis for fiscal 2025, we continue to estimate that we will generate net sales of approximately $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion, which we expect will yield Adjusted EBITDA* of $270 million to $280 million.





“The finance and accounting teams continue to work with our external auditors on re-segmenting the business and our goal is to report in the new operating segments this year.”





*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes related to net income.







Conference Call and Webcast Information







The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, June 6, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Quanex’s website at



http://www.quanex.com



in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.





Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the following link:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5c78744cb292420a807e6c6762cb6343







Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, it is recommended that participants dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay will be available for a limited time on the Company’s website at



http://www.quanex.com



in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.







About Quanex







Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing, building access and cabinetry markets. Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.







Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers







Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory, transaction, advisory fees and reorganization costs, restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software, amortization expense related to intangible assets, pension settlement refund and other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net), Adjusted EBITDA and LTM Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement.





Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of the Company’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Quanex believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company’s financial and cash management performance.





Quanex believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. Quanex does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.







Forward Looking Statements







Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: impacts from public health issues (including pandemics) on the economy and the demand for Quanex’s products, timing estimates or any other expectations related to the acquisition of Tyman, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.



















































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







(In thousands, except per share data)





(Unaudited)



























































Three Months Ended April 30,













Six Months Ended April 30,

























2025





















2024





















2025





















2024























































Net sales









$





452,478













$





266,201













$





852,522













$





505,356













Cost of sales













321,096

















199,963

















628,824

















387,686













Selling, general and administrative













70,333

















34,707

















136,983

















67,070













Restructuring charges













936

















-

















8,840

















-













Depreciation and amortization













19,192

















10,894

















43,932

















22,046













Operating income













40,921

















20,637

















33,943

















28,554













Interest expense













(13,940





)













(950





)













(28,126





)













(2,018





)









Other, net













(159





)













4

















1,070

















1,046













Income before income taxes













26,822

















19,691

















6,887

















27,582













Income tax expense













(6,307





)













(4,314





)













(1,257





)













(5,956





)









Net income









$





20,515













$





15,377













$





5,630













$





21,626





















































Earnings per common share, basic









$





0.44













$





0.47













$





0.12













$





0.66













Earnings per common share, diluted









$





0.44













$





0.46













$





0.12













$





0.65





















































Weighted average common shares outstanding:





































Basic













46,483

















32,870

















46,753

















32,847













Diluted













46,563

















33,103

















46,868

















33,076





















































Cash dividends per share









$





0.08













$





0.08













$





0.16













$





0.16



































































QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(In thousands)





(Unaudited)











































April 30, 2025













October 31, 2024













ASSETS



























Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents









$





62,626













$





97,744













Restricted Cash













2,171

















5,251













Accounts receivable, net













195,264

















197,689













Inventories













279,482

















275,550













Income taxes receivable













6,108

















5,937













Prepaid and other current assets













42,825

















29,097













Total current assets













588,476

















611,268













Property, plant and equipment, net













417,104

















402,466













Operating lease right-of-use assets













149,322

















126,715













Deferred tax assets













4,049

















3,845













Goodwill













579,110

















574,711













Intangible assets, net













567,148

















597,909













Other assets













3,057

















2,874













Total assets









$





2,308,266













$





2,319,788







































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable









$





112,484













$





124,404













Accrued liabilities













91,573

















103,623













Income taxes payable













-

















6,620













Current maturities of long-term debt













26,124

















25,745













Current operating lease liabilities













14,184

















12,475













Total current liabilities













244,365

















272,867













Long-term debt













746,387

















737,198













Noncurrent operating lease liabilities













139,955

















117,560













Deferred income taxes













163,591

















162,304













Other liabilities













12,305

















19,113













Total liabilities













1,306,603

















1,309,042













Stockholders’ equity:

























Common stock













512

















513













Additional paid-in-capital













698,238

















701,008













Retained earnings













428,483

















430,405













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(27,034





)













(46,428





)









Treasury stock at cost













(98,536





)













(74,752





)









Total stockholders’ equity













1,001,663

















1,010,746













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





2,308,266













$





2,319,788



















































QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW







(In thousands)





(Unaudited)



































Six Months Ended April 30,





















2025





















2024

















Operating activities:























Net income





$





5,630













$





21,626













Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









43,932

















22,046













Stock-based compensation









1,825

















1,365













Deferred income tax









1,250

















(155





)









Other, net









7,243

















162













Changes in assets and liabilities:





















Decrease in accounts receivable









5,322

















10,832













Increase in inventory









(1,333





)













(3,008





)









Increase in other current assets









(7,828





)













(1,124





)









Decrease in accounts payable









(14,771





)













(12,619





)









Decrease in accrued liabilities









(14,048





)













(4,602





)









(Decrease) increase in income taxes receivable









(5,471





)













1,856













(Decrease) increase in other long-term liabilities









(6,268





)













9













Other, net









504

















557













Cash provided by operating activities









15,987

















36,945















Investing activities:























Capital expenditures









(26,544





)













(17,183





)









Proceeds from disposition of capital assets









376

















93













Cash used for investing activities









(26,168





)













(17,090





)











Financing activities:























Borrowings under credit facilities









125,000

















-













Repayments of credit facility borrowings









(117,500





)













(15,000





)









Repayments of other long-term debt









(1,888





)













(954





)









Common stock dividends paid









(7,552





)













(5,294





)









Issuance of common stock









214

















554













Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock









(1,400





)













(1,193





)









Purchase of treasury stock









(27,194





)













-













Cash used for financing activities









(30,320





)













(21,887





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents









2,303

















(293





)









Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(38,198





)













(2,325





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period









102,995

















58,474













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period





$





64,797













$





56,149















































QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION









FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION







(In thousands)





(Unaudited)





























































The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.











































































Three Months Ended April 30,













Six Months Ended April 30,





























2025













2024













2025













2024















Cash provided by operating activities













$28,497









$33,091









$15,987









$36,945













Capital expenditures













(14,920)









(7,603)









(26,544)









(17,183)















Free Cash Flow

















$13,577













$25,488













($10,557)













$19,762















































































































The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash.



























































































As of April 30,





































2025













2024































Term loan facility













$481,205









$0





























Revolving credit facility













242,500









-





























Finance lease obligations



(1)















61,272









55,217





























Total debt



(2)















784,977









55,217





























Less: Cash and cash equivalents













62,626









56,149































Net Debt

















$722,351













($932)















































































(1) Includes $57.4 million and $51.0 million in real estate lease liabilities considered finance leases under U.S. GAAP as of April 30 2025 and 2024, respectively.





























(2) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.















































































































QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION









NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE









LAST TWELVE MONTHS ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION







(In thousands, except per share data)





(Unaudited)



























































Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA













Three Months Ended





April 30, 2025













Three Months Ended





January 31, 2025













Three Months Ended





October 31, 2024













Three Months Ended





July 31, 2024













Total





















Reconciliation













Reconciliation













Reconciliation













Reconciliation













Reconciliation











Net income (loss) as reported









$





20,515









$





(14,885





)









$





(13,917





)









$





25,350













$





17,063













Income tax expense (benefit)













6,307













(5,050





)













(3,621





)













6,688

















4,324













Other, net













159













(1,229





)













2,671

















(9,474





)













(7,873





)









Interest expense













13,940













14,186

















17,697

















878

















46,701













Depreciation and amortization













19,192













24,740

















27,329

















10,953

















82,214













EBITDA













60,113













17,762

















30,159

















34,395

















142,429













Cost of sales



(1)















-













-

















887

















1,507

















2,394













Selling, general and administrative



(1),(2),(3)















864













12,876

















50,004

















6,133

















69,877













Restructuring charges



(4)















936













7,904

















-

















-

















8,840













Adjusted EBITDA









$





61,913









$





38,542













$





81,050













$





42,035













$





223,540





























































(1) Expense (gain) related to plant closure.









(2) Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs.









(3) Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory.









(4) Restructuring charges related to severeance and disposal of software.







































































QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION









NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE







(In thousands, except per share data)





(Unaudited)























































































Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS









Three Months Ended





April 30, 2025













Three Months Ended





April 30, 2024













Six Months Ended





April 30, 2025













Six Months Ended





April 30, 2024

























Net Income













Diluted EPS













Net Income













Diluted EPS













Net Income













Diluted EPS













Net Income













Diluted EPS















Net income as reported









$





20,515













$





0.44













$





15,377













$





0.46













$





5,630













$





0.12













$





21,626













$





0.65

















Net income reconciling items from below













7,372













$





0.16

















8,664













$





0.27

















31,218













$





0.67

















10,680













$





0.33

















Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS









$





27,887













$





0.60













$





24,041













$





0.73













$





36,848













$





0.79













$





32,306













$





0.98































































































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA













Three Months Ended





April 30, 2025













Three Months Ended





April 30, 2024













Six Months Ended





April 30, 2025













Six Months Ended





April 30, 2024

























Reconciliation





















Reconciliation





















Reconciliation





















Reconciliation























Net income as reported









$





20,515





















$





15,377





















$





5,630





















$





21,626

























Income tax (benefit) expense













6,307

























4,314

























1,257

























5,956

























Other, net













159

























(4





)





















(1,070





)





















(1,046





)





















Interest expense













13,940

























950

























28,126

























2,018

























Depreciation and amortization













19,192

























10,894

























43,932

























22,046

























EBITDA













60,113

























31,531

























77,875

























50,600

























EBITDA reconciling items from below













1,800

























8,493

























22,579

























8,698

























Adjusted EBITDA









$





61,913





















$





40,024





















$





100,454





















$





59,298







































































































Reconciling Items













Three Months Ended





April 30, 2025













Three Months Ended





April 30, 2024













Six Months Ended





April 30, 2025













Six Months Ended





April 30, 2024

























Income Statement













Reconciling Items













Income Statement













Reconciling Items













Income Statement













Reconciling Items













Income Statement













Reconciling Items















Net sales









$





452,478













$





-













$





266,201













$





-













$





852,522













$





-













$





505,356













$





-

















Cost of sales













321,096

















-

















199,963

















(631





)







(1





)











628,824

















-

















387,686

















(631





)







(1





)











Selling, general and administrative













70,333

















(864





)







(2





)











34,707

















(7,862





)







(1),(2)











136,983

















(13,739





)







(2),(3)











67,070

















(8,067





)







(1),(2)











Restructuring charges













936

















(936





)







(4





)











-

















-

















8,840

















(8,840





)







(4





)











-

















-

















EBITDA













60,113

















1,800

















31,531

















8,493

















77,875

















22,579

















50,600

















8,698

















Depreciation and amortization













19,192

















(6,451





)







(5





)











10,894

















(2,956





)







(5





)











43,932

















(17,101





)







(5





)











22,046

















(6,185





)







(5





)











Operating income













40,921

















8,251

















20,637

















11,449

















33,943

















39,680

















28,554

















14,883

















Interest expense













(13,940





)













-

















(950





)













-

















(28,126





)













-

















(2,018





)













-

















Other, net













(159





)













1,003











(6





)











4

















(92





)







(6





)











1,070

















831











(6





)











1,046

















(847





)







(6





)











Income before income taxes













26,822

















9,254

















19,691

















11,357

















6,887

















40,511

















27,582

















14,036

















Income tax expense













(6,307





)













(1,882





)







(7





)











(4,314





)













(2,693





)







(7





)











(1,257





)













(9,293





)







(7





)











(5,956





)













(3,356





)







(7





)











Net income









$





20,515













$





7,372













$





15,377













$





8,664













$





5,630













$





31,218













$





21,626













$





10,680





























































































Diluted earnings per share









$





0.44





















$





0.46





















$





0.12





















$





0.65

















































































































































































(1) Expense (gain) related to plant closure.













(2) Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs.













(3) Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory.













(4) Restructuring charges related to severeance and disposal of software.













(5) Amortization expense related to intangible assets.













(6) Pension settlement refund and foreign currency transaction losses (gains).













(7) Tax impact of net income reconciling items.



























QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION









SELECTED SEGMENT DATA







(In thousands)





(Unaudited)

































































This table provides gross margin, operating income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments.



















NA Fenestration













EU Fenestration













NA Cabinet Components













Tyman













Unallocated Corp & Other













Total













Three months ended April 30, 2025



























































Net sales









$





151,026













$





61,257













$





51,237













$





190,107













$





(1,149





)









$





452,478













Cost of sales













113,760

















39,001

















42,405

















126,743

















(813





)













321,096













Gross Margin













37,266

















22,256

















8,832

















63,364

















(336





)













131,382















Gross Margin %

















24.7





%





















36.3





%





















17.2





%





















33.3





%





























29.0





%















Selling, general and administrative



(1)















15,938

















9,038

















5,725

















37,271

















2,361

















70,333













Restructuring charges













-

















-

















-

















936

















-

















936













Depreciation and amortization













4,667

















2,659

















3,015

















8,775

















76

















19,192













Operating income (loss)













16,661

















10,559

















92

















16,382

















(2,773





)













40,921













Depreciation and amortization













4,667

















2,659

















3,015

















8,775

















76

















19,192













EBITDA













21,328

















13,218

















3,107

















25,157

















(2,697





)













60,113













Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs













-

















-

















-

















675

















189

















864













Restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software













-

















-

















-

















936

















-

















936













Adjusted EBITDA









$





21,328













$





13,218













$





3,107













$





26,768













$





(2,508





)









$





61,913















Adjusted EBITDA Margin %

















14.1





%





















21.6





%





















6.1





%





















14.1





%





























13.7





%









































































Three months ended April 30, 2024



























































Net sales









$





159,774













$





56,583













$





51,078













$





-













$





(1,234





)









$





266,201













Cost of sales













122,261

















35,694

















42,624

















-

















(616





)













199,963













Gross Margin













37,513

















20,889

















8,454

















-

















(618





)













66,238















Gross Margin %

















23.5





%





















36.9





%





















16.6





%





































24.9





%















Selling, general and administrative



(1)















13,730

















7,873

















5,066

















-

















8,038

















34,707













Depreciation and amortization













5,218

















2,538

















3,082

















-

















56

















10,894













Operating income (loss)













18,565

















10,478

















306

















-

















(8,712





)













20,637













Depreciation and amortization













5,218

















2,538

















3,082

















-

















56

















10,894













EBITDA













23,783

















13,016

















3,388

















-

















(8,656





)













31,531













Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales)













631

















-

















-

















-

















-

















631













Expense related to plant closure (SG&A)













978

















-

















-

















-

















-

















978













Transaction and advisory fees













-

















-

















-

















-

















6,884

















6,884













Adjusted EBITDA









$





25,392













$





13,016













$





3,388













$





-













$





(1,772





)









$





40,024















Adjusted EBITDA Margin %

















15.9





%





















23.0





%





















6.6





%





































15.0





%









































































Six months ended April 30, 2025



























































Net sales









$





285,359













$





109,728













$





95,047













$





365,783













$





(3,395





)









$





852,522













Cost of sales













220,327

















69,638

















81,821

















259,539

















(2,501





)













628,824













Gross Margin













65,032

















40,090

















13,226

















106,244

















(894





)













223,698















Gross Margin %

















22.8





%





















36.5





%





















13.9





%





















29.0





%





























26.2





%















Selling, general and administrative



(1)















32,071

















16,959

















10,992

















71,649

















5,312

















136,983













Restructuring charges













-

















-

















-

















8,840

















-

















8,840













Depreciation and amortization













9,446

















5,269

















6,024

















23,038

















155

















43,932













Operating income (loss)













23,515

















17,862

















(3,790





)













2,717

















(6,361





)













33,943













Depreciation and amortization













9,446

















5,269

















6,024

















23,038

















155

















43,932













EBITDA













32,961

















23,131

















2,234

















25,755

















(6,206





)













77,875













Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory













-

















-

















-

















9,007

















-

















9,007













Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs













-

















-

















-

















2,142

















2,590

















4,732













Restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software













-

















-

















-

















8,840

















-

















8,840













Adjusted EBITDA









$





32,961













$





23,131













$





2,234













$





45,744













$





(3,616





)









$





100,454















Adjusted EBITDA Margin %

















11.6





%





















21.1





%





















2.4





%





















12.5





%





























11.8





%









































































Six months ended April 30, 2024



























































Net sales









$





307,769













$





106,020













$





94,215













$





-













$





(2,648





)









$





505,356













Cost of sales













240,629

















67,397

















81,367

















-

















(1,707





)













387,686













Gross Margin













67,140

















38,623

















12,848

















-

















(941





)













117,670















Gross Margin %

















21.8





%





















36.4





%





















13.6





%





































23.3





%















Selling, general and administrative



(1)















29,640

















15,618

















10,192

















-

















11,620

















67,070













Depreciation and amortization













10,693

















5,096

















6,147

















-

















110

















22,046













Operating income (loss)













26,807

















17,909

















(3,491





)













-

















(12,671





)













28,554













Depreciation and amortization













10,693

















5,096

















6,147

















-

















110

















22,046













EBITDA













37,500

















23,005

















2,656

















-

















(12,561





)













50,600













Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales)













631

















-

















-

















-

















-

















631













Expense related to plant closure (SG&A)













978

















-

















-

















-

















-

















978













Transaction and advisory fees













-

















-

















-

















-

















7,089

















7,089













Adjusted EBITDA









$





39,109













$





23,005













$





2,656













$





-













$





(5,472





)









$





59,298















Adjusted EBITDA Margin %

















12.7





%





















21.7





%





















2.8





%





































11.7





%







































































(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense for the three and six months ended April 30, 2025, respectively of $0.6 million and $1.8 million and $1.5 million and $4.1 million for the comparable prior year periods.















































































QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION









SALES ANALYSIS







(In thousands)





(Unaudited)



























































Three Months Ended April 30,













Six Months Ended April 30,

























2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

























































NA Fenestration:











































United States - fenestration





$





112,261













$





119,646













$





212,690













$





231,280

















International - fenestration









8,054

















7,465

















13,913

















13,609

















United States - non-fenestration









26,751

















27,532

















49,956

















53,323

















International - non-fenestration









3,960

















5,131

















8,800

















9,557





















$





151,026













$





159,774













$





285,359













$





307,769















EU Fenestration:







(1)













































International - fenestration





$





50,687













$





46,968













$





92,743













$





88,719

















International - non-fenestration









10,570

















9,615

















16,985

















17,301





















$





61,257













$





56,583













$





109,728













$





106,020















NA Cabinet Components:











































United States - fenestration





$





3,507













$





3,737













$





6,959













$





7,412

















United States - non-fenestration









47,364

















46,990

















87,427

















86,169

















International - non-fenestration









366

















351

















661

















634





















$





51,237













$





51,078













$





95,047













$





94,215















Tyman:











































United States - fenestration





$





113,950













$





-













$





219,541













$





-

















International - fenestration









75,547

















-

















144,829

















-

















United States - non-fenestration









610

















-

















1,395

















-

















International - non-fenestration









-

















-

















18

















-





















$





190,107













$





-













$





365,783













$





-























































Unallocated Corporate & Other:











































Eliminations





$





(1,149





)









$





(1,234





)









$





(3,395





)









$





(2,648





)

















$





(1,149





)









$





(1,234





)









$





(3,395





)









$





(2,648





)



















































Net Sales







$





452,478













$





266,201













$





852,522













$





505,356





















































(1) Reflects an increase of $0.2 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and six months ended April 30, 2025, respectively.















































