Stocks
NX

Quanex Building Products Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results Driven by Tyman Acquisition and Increased Cost Synergies

June 05, 2025 — 04:21 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Quanex Building Products reports significant revenue growth, driven by Tyman acquisition and increased cost synergy targets.

Quiver AI Summary

Quanex Building Products Corporation reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with net sales reaching $452.5 million, a significant increase of 70% from $266.2 million in the same period last year. This growth was primarily aided by the acquisition of Tyman, which contributed $190.1 million in sales. The integration of Tyman is progressing ahead of schedule, enabling the company to raise its cost synergy target to approximately $45 million, compared to the initial goal of $30 million. Despite facing a challenging macroeconomic environment, Quanex noted a seasonal uptick in demand and expressed optimism about sustaining this momentum into the summer months. The company's balance sheet remains strong, with a leverage ratio of 3.2x, and it authorized a significant share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in its ongoing operations and financial health.

Potential Positives

  • Net sales increased by 70% year-over-year to $452.5 million, largely driven by the contribution from the Tyman acquisition.
  • Cost synergy target from the Tyman acquisition increased to approximately $45 million, exceeding the original target of $30 million.
  • Volume growth observed in the European Fenestration segment during the second quarter of 2025, indicating strong performance in that market.
  • Share repurchases of over $23 million during the quarter, indicating confidence in the company's value and strategic direction.

Potential Negatives

  • Excluding the contribution from the Tyman acquisition, net sales would have declined by 1.4% for the second quarter of 2025, indicating underlying weakness in the company’s core operations.
  • The North American Fenestration segment reported a significant decrease in net sales of 5.5%, suggesting challenges in this key market.
  • Reported net income for the first half of 2025 significantly decreased to $5.6 million, down from $21.6 million for the same period in 2024, reflecting potential profitability issues.

FAQ

What were Quanex's net sales for the second quarter of 2025?

Quanex reported net sales of $452.5 million for the second quarter of 2025.

How did the Tyman acquisition impact Quanex's financial results?

The Tyman acquisition contributed significantly, with $190.1 million in net sales during Q2 2025.

What is Quanex's updated cost synergy target following the Tyman acquisition?

Quanex increased its cost synergy target to approximately $45 million, ahead of the original $30 million goal.

When will Quanex hold its next conference call?

Quanex will hold a conference call on June 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

What are Quanex's sales expectations for fiscal 2025?

Quanex estimates net sales between $1.84 billion and $1.86 billion for fiscal 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$NX Insider Trading Activity

$NX insiders have traded $NX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GEORGE LAVERNE WILSON (President & CEO) purchased 4,328 shares for an estimated $99,673
  • SCOTT M. ZUEHLKE (Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer) purchased 435 shares for an estimated $10,048

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $NX stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




Seasonal Uptick Unfolding as Expected




Volume Growth in European Fenestration Segment




Results Again Lifted by Contribution from Tyman Acquisition




Tyman Integration Ahead of Timeline




Cost Synergy Target Increased to ~$45 Million



HOUSTON, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Quanex Building Products Corporation



(NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended April 30, 2025.



The Company reported the following selected financial results:



Three Months Ended April 30,


Six Months Ended April 30,

($ in millions, except per share data)



2025


2024


2025


2024

Net Sales


$452.5

$266.2

$852.5

$505.4

Gross Margin


$131.4

$66.2

$223.7

$117.7


Gross Margin %



29.0


%


24.9


%


26.2


%


23.3


%

Net Income


$20.5

$15.4

$5.6

$21.6

Diluted EPS


$0.44

$0.46

$0.12

$0.65











Adjusted Net Income


$27.9

$24.0

$36.8

$32.3

Adjusted Diluted EPS


$0.60

$0.73

$0.79

$0.98

Adjusted EBITDA


$61.9

$40.0

$100.5

$59.3


Adjusted EBITDA Margin %



13.7


%


15.0


%


11.8


%


11.7


%











Cash Provided by Operating Activities


$28.5

$33.1

$16.0

$36.9

Free Cash Flow


$13.6

$25.5

($10.6)

$19.8

(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and reconciliation tables for additional information)


George Wilson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our results for the second quarter of 2025 came in as expected and reflected normal seasonality in our business. Revenue in March was approximately 6% higher than February and revenue in April was approximately 9% higher than March. It was also encouraging to see volume growth in our European Fenestration segment during the second quarter of 2025. We continue to be pleased with the integration of Tyman, and are now confident we will deliver approximately $45 million in cost synergies over time, compared to our original target of $30 million within the first two years post-acquisition. On a run-rate basis, we see a path to achieving the original $30 million cost synergy target by early fiscal 2026. We also took advantage of our low stock price during the second quarter and spent over $23 million repurchasing our shares.



“Overall, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, we expect the seasonal uptick in demand we witnessed in the second quarter to continue through the summer, and we are confident in our ability to mitigate any potential margin impact related to tariffs. In addition, any unexpected weakness in demand in the second half of 2025 could be somewhat offset by the realization of cost synergies faster than originally planned. Our near-term priorities remain unchanged, which include staying focused on the Tyman integration, capturing synergies, and generating cash flow to repurchase our stock and pay down debt.   Longer-term, we continue to expect that we will benefit from the release of pent-up demand as consumer confidence improves.”




Second Quarter Results Summary



Quanex reported net sales of $452.5 million during the three months ended April 30, 2025, which represents an increase of 70.0% compared to $266.2 million for the same period of 2024. The increase reflects the contribution from the Tyman acquisition that closed on August 1, 2024. Excluding the contribution from Tyman, net sales would have declined by 1.4% for the second quarter of 2025, mainly due to lower volume in North America. The Company reported a decrease in net sales of 5.5% for the second quarter of 2025 in its North American Fenestration segment. In its North American Cabinet Components segment, Quanex reported a marginal increase in net sales for the second quarter of 2025. Excluding foreign exchange impact, net sales increased by 7.9% in its European Fenestration segment. In addition, Quanex reported net sales of $190.1 million related to the Tyman acquisition during the second quarter of 2025. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)



The increase in net income and EBITDA for the three months ended April 30, 2025, was mostly related to the contribution from the Tyman acquisition combined with the realization of related cost synergies.




Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update



As of April 30, 2025, the Company had total debt of $785.0 million and Quanex’s leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA decreased to 3.2x.   As of April 30, 2025, the Company’s LTM Net Income was $17.1 million and LTM Adjusted EBITDA was $223.5 million (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Net Debt Reconciliation table and Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information)



The leverage ratio for Quanex’s quarterly debt covenant compliance (“Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio”) for its lenders was 2.7x as of April 30, 2025. The Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio calculation is defined in the Company’s Amendment No. 1 to its Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (“Credit Agreement”), which was filed with the SEC on June 12, 2024. In general, the main difference is that the Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio excludes real-estate leases that are considered “finance” leases under U.S. GAAP and is calculated on a proforma basis to include Adjusted EBITDA from the Tyman acquisition, $30 million of EBITDA for the synergy target related to the acquisition, less realized synergies, and only cash from domestic subsidiaries.   Note that per the terms of the Credit Agreement, the quarterly Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio must be less than 3.75x through the fourth quarter of 2025 and less than 3.25x starting in the first fiscal quarter of 2026. The Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio would be 2.4x if calculated using the total cash and cash equivalents amount on the balance sheet as of April 30, 2024, and adjusting for the cash used to repurchase stock during the quarter.



Quanex’s liquidity was $289.0 million as of April 30, 2025, consisting of $62.6 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2029, less letters of credit outstanding.




Share Repurchases



Quanex’s Board authorized a $75 million share repurchase program in December of 2021. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. The Company repurchased 1,259,407 shares of common stock for approximately $23.5 million at an average price of $18.66 per share during the three months ended April 30, 2025. As of April 30, 2025, approximately $35.6 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.




Outlook



Mr. Wilson stated, “Based on our results year-to-date, combined with our operational execution, cost synergy realization, recent demand trends, and conversations with our customers, we are once again reaffirming our guidance for fiscal 2025. On a consolidated basis for fiscal 2025, we continue to estimate that we will generate net sales of approximately $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion, which we expect will yield Adjusted EBITDA* of $270 million to $280 million.



“The finance and accounting teams continue to work with our external auditors on re-segmenting the business and our goal is to report in the new operating segments this year.”



*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes related to net income.




Conference Call and Webcast Information



The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, June 6, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Quanex’s website at

http://www.quanex.com

in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.



Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the following link:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5c78744cb292420a807e6c6762cb6343



Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, it is recommended that participants dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay will be available for a limited time on the Company’s website at

http://www.quanex.com

in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.




About Quanex



Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing, building access and cabinetry markets.  Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.




Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers



Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory, transaction, advisory fees and reorganization costs, restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software, amortization expense related to intangible assets, pension settlement refund and other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net), Adjusted EBITDA and LTM Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making.  Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement.



Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making.   Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of the Company’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Quanex believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company’s financial and cash management performance.



Quanex believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities.  The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. Quanex does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.




Forward Looking Statements



Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: impacts from public health issues (including pandemics) on the economy and the demand for Quanex’s products, timing estimates or any other expectations related to the acquisition of Tyman, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(In thousands, except per share data)


(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended April 30,


Six Months Ended April 30,





2025




2024




2025




2024










Net sales

$
452,478


$
266,201


$
852,522


$
505,356

Cost of sales


321,096



199,963



628,824



387,686

Selling, general and administrative


70,333



34,707



136,983



67,070

Restructuring charges


936



-



8,840



-

Depreciation and amortization


19,192



10,894



43,932



22,046

Operating income


40,921



20,637



33,943



28,554

Interest expense


(13,940
)


(950
)


(28,126
)


(2,018
)

Other, net


(159
)


4



1,070



1,046

Income before income taxes


26,822



19,691



6,887



27,582

Income tax expense


(6,307
)


(4,314
)


(1,257
)


(5,956
)

Net income

$
20,515


$
15,377


$
5,630


$
21,626










Earnings per common share, basic

$
0.44


$
0.47


$
0.12


$
0.66

Earnings per common share, diluted

$
0.44


$
0.46


$
0.12


$
0.65










Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic


46,483



32,870



46,753



32,847

Diluted


46,563



33,103



46,868



33,076










Cash dividends per share

$
0.08


$
0.08


$
0.16


$
0.16



















































































































































































































































































































































































































































QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands)


(Unaudited)









April 30, 2025


October 31, 2024


ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$
62,626


$
97,744

Restricted Cash


2,171



5,251

Accounts receivable, net


195,264



197,689

Inventories


279,482



275,550

Income taxes receivable


6,108



5,937

Prepaid and other current assets


42,825



29,097

Total current assets


588,476



611,268

Property, plant and equipment, net


417,104



402,466

Operating lease right-of-use assets


149,322



126,715

Deferred tax assets


4,049



3,845

Goodwill


579,110



574,711

Intangible assets, net


567,148



597,909

Other assets


3,057



2,874

Total assets

$
2,308,266


$
2,319,788







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$
112,484


$
124,404

Accrued liabilities


91,573



103,623

Income taxes payable


-



6,620

Current maturities of long-term debt


26,124



25,745

Current operating lease liabilities


14,184



12,475

Total current liabilities


244,365



272,867

Long-term debt


746,387



737,198

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities


139,955



117,560

Deferred income taxes


163,591



162,304

Other liabilities


12,305



19,113

Total liabilities


1,306,603



1,309,042

Stockholders’ equity:




Common stock


512



513

Additional paid-in-capital


698,238



701,008

Retained earnings


428,483



430,405

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(27,034
)


(46,428
)

Treasury stock at cost


(98,536
)


(74,752
)

Total stockholders’ equity


1,001,663



1,010,746

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$
2,308,266


$
2,319,788










































































































































































































































































































































































QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW



(In thousands)


(Unaudited)







Six Months Ended April 30,




2025




2024


Operating activities:



Net income
$
5,630


$
21,626

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

43,932



22,046

Stock-based compensation

1,825



1,365

Deferred income tax

1,250



(155
)

Other, net

7,243



162

Changes in assets and liabilities:



Decrease in accounts receivable

5,322



10,832

Increase in inventory

(1,333
)


(3,008
)

Increase in other current assets

(7,828
)


(1,124
)

Decrease in accounts payable

(14,771
)


(12,619
)

Decrease in accrued liabilities

(14,048
)


(4,602
)

(Decrease) increase in income taxes receivable

(5,471
)


1,856

(Decrease) increase in other long-term liabilities

(6,268
)


9

Other, net

504



557

Cash provided by operating activities

15,987



36,945


Investing activities:



Capital expenditures

(26,544
)


(17,183
)

Proceeds from disposition of capital assets

376



93

Cash used for investing activities

(26,168
)


(17,090
)


Financing activities:



Borrowings under credit facilities

125,000



-

Repayments of credit facility borrowings

(117,500
)


(15,000
)

Repayments of other long-term debt

(1,888
)


(954
)

Common stock dividends paid

(7,552
)


(5,294
)

Issuance of common stock

214



554

Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock

(1,400
)


(1,193
)

Purchase of treasury stock

(27,194
)


-

Cash used for financing activities

(30,320
)


(21,887
)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

2,303



(293
)

Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(38,198
)


(2,325
)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

102,995



58,474

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
64,797


$
56,149













































































































































































































































































































QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION




FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION



(In thousands)


(Unaudited)












The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.
















Three Months Ended April 30,


Six Months Ended April 30,





2025


2024


2025


2024

Cash provided by operating activities


$28,497

$33,091

$15,987

$36,945

Capital expenditures


(14,920)

(7,603)

(26,544)

(17,183)


Free Cash Flow



$13,577


$25,488


($10,557)


$19,762























The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash.




















As of April 30,







2025


2024





Term loan facility


$481,205

$0





Revolving credit facility


242,500

-





Finance lease obligations

(1)


61,272

55,217





Total debt

(2)


784,977

55,217





Less: Cash and cash equivalents


62,626

56,149






Net Debt



$722,351


($932)
















(1) Includes $57.4 million and $51.0 million in real estate lease liabilities considered finance leases under U.S. GAAP as of April 30 2025 and 2024, respectively.





(2) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.








































































































































































































































































































































QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION




NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE




LAST TWELVE MONTHS ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION



(In thousands, except per share data)


(Unaudited)













Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA


Three Months Ended


April 30, 2025


Three Months Ended


January 31, 2025


Three Months Ended


October 31, 2024


Three Months Ended


July 31, 2024


Total




Reconciliation


Reconciliation


Reconciliation


Reconciliation


Reconciliation

Net income (loss) as reported

$
20,515

$
(14,885
)

$
(13,917
)

$
25,350


$
17,063

Income tax expense (benefit)


6,307


(5,050
)


(3,621
)


6,688



4,324

Other, net


159


(1,229
)


2,671



(9,474
)


(7,873
)

Interest expense


13,940


14,186



17,697



878



46,701

Depreciation and amortization


19,192


24,740



27,329



10,953



82,214

EBITDA


60,113


17,762



30,159



34,395



142,429

Cost of sales

(1)


-


-



887



1,507



2,394

Selling, general and administrative

(1),(2),(3)


864


12,876



50,004



6,133



69,877

Restructuring charges

(4)


936


7,904



-



-



8,840

Adjusted EBITDA

$
61,913

$
38,542


$
81,050


$
42,035


$
223,540












(1) Expense (gain) related to plant closure.

(2) Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs.

(3) Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory.

(4) Restructuring charges related to severeance and disposal of software.

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION




NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE



(In thousands, except per share data)


(Unaudited)




















Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

Three Months Ended


April 30, 2025


Three Months Ended


April 30, 2024


Six Months Ended


April 30, 2025


Six Months Ended


April 30, 2024




Net Income


Diluted EPS


Net Income


Diluted EPS


Net Income


Diluted EPS


Net Income


Diluted EPS

Net income as reported

$
20,515


$
0.44


$
15,377


$
0.46


$
5,630


$
0.12


$
21,626


$
0.65


Net income reconciling items from below


7,372


$
0.16



8,664


$
0.27



31,218


$
0.67



10,680


$
0.33


Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS

$
27,887


$
0.60


$
24,041


$
0.73


$
36,848


$
0.79


$
32,306


$
0.98





















Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA


Three Months Ended


April 30, 2025


Three Months Ended


April 30, 2024


Six Months Ended


April 30, 2025


Six Months Ended


April 30, 2024




Reconciliation




Reconciliation




Reconciliation




Reconciliation



Net income as reported

$
20,515




$
15,377




$
5,630




$
21,626




Income tax (benefit) expense


6,307





4,314





1,257





5,956




Other, net


159





(4
)




(1,070
)




(1,046
)



Interest expense


13,940





950





28,126





2,018




Depreciation and amortization


19,192





10,894





43,932





22,046




EBITDA


60,113





31,531





77,875





50,600




EBITDA reconciling items from below


1,800





8,493





22,579





8,698




Adjusted EBITDA

$
61,913




$
40,024




$
100,454




$
59,298























Reconciling Items


Three Months Ended


April 30, 2025


Three Months Ended


April 30, 2024


Six Months Ended


April 30, 2025


Six Months Ended


April 30, 2024




Income Statement


Reconciling Items


Income Statement


Reconciling Items


Income Statement


Reconciling Items


Income Statement


Reconciling Items

Net sales

$
452,478


$
-


$
266,201


$
-


$
852,522


$
-


$
505,356


$
-


Cost of sales


321,096



-



199,963



(631
)

(1


)

628,824



-



387,686



(631
)

(1


)

Selling, general and administrative


70,333



(864
)

(2


)

34,707



(7,862
)

(1),(2)

136,983



(13,739
)

(2),(3)

67,070



(8,067
)

(1),(2)

Restructuring charges


936



(936
)

(4


)

-



-



8,840



(8,840
)

(4


)

-



-


EBITDA


60,113



1,800



31,531



8,493



77,875



22,579



50,600



8,698


Depreciation and amortization


19,192



(6,451
)

(5


)

10,894



(2,956
)

(5


)

43,932



(17,101
)

(5


)

22,046



(6,185
)

(5


)

Operating income


40,921



8,251



20,637



11,449



33,943



39,680



28,554



14,883


Interest expense


(13,940
)


-



(950
)


-



(28,126
)


-



(2,018
)


-


Other, net


(159
)


1,003


(6


)

4



(92
)

(6


)

1,070



831


(6


)

1,046



(847
)

(6


)

Income before income taxes


26,822



9,254



19,691



11,357



6,887



40,511



27,582



14,036


Income tax expense


(6,307
)


(1,882
)

(7


)

(4,314
)


(2,693
)

(7


)

(1,257
)


(9,293
)

(7


)

(5,956
)


(3,356
)

(7


)

Net income

$
20,515


$
7,372


$
15,377


$
8,664


$
5,630


$
31,218


$
21,626


$
10,680




















Diluted earnings per share

$
0.44




$
0.46




$
0.12




$
0.65








































(1) Expense (gain) related to plant closure.

(2) Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs.

(3) Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory.

(4) Restructuring charges related to severeance and disposal of software.

(5) Amortization expense related to intangible assets.

(6) Pension settlement refund and foreign currency transaction losses (gains).

(7) Tax impact of net income reconciling items.

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION




SELECTED SEGMENT DATA



(In thousands)


(Unaudited)














This table provides gross margin, operating income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments.




NA Fenestration


EU Fenestration


NA Cabinet Components


Tyman


Unallocated Corp & Other


Total


Three months ended April 30, 2025












Net sales

$
151,026


$
61,257


$
51,237


$
190,107


$
(1,149
)

$
452,478

Cost of sales


113,760



39,001



42,405



126,743



(813
)


321,096

Gross Margin


37,266



22,256



8,832



63,364



(336
)


131,382


Gross Margin %



24.7


%




36.3


%




17.2


%




33.3


%






29.0


%

Selling, general and administrative

(1)


15,938



9,038



5,725



37,271



2,361



70,333

Restructuring charges


-



-



-



936



-



936

Depreciation and amortization


4,667



2,659



3,015



8,775



76



19,192

Operating income (loss)


16,661



10,559



92



16,382



(2,773
)


40,921

Depreciation and amortization


4,667



2,659



3,015



8,775



76



19,192

EBITDA


21,328



13,218



3,107



25,157



(2,697
)


60,113

Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs


-



-



-



675



189



864

Restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software


-



-



-



936



-



936

Adjusted EBITDA

$
21,328


$
13,218


$
3,107


$
26,768


$
(2,508
)

$
61,913


Adjusted EBITDA Margin %



14.1


%




21.6


%




6.1


%




14.1


%






13.7


%















Three months ended April 30, 2024












Net sales

$
159,774


$
56,583


$
51,078


$
-


$
(1,234
)

$
266,201

Cost of sales


122,261



35,694



42,624



-



(616
)


199,963

Gross Margin


37,513



20,889



8,454



-



(618
)


66,238


Gross Margin %



23.5


%




36.9


%




16.6


%








24.9


%

Selling, general and administrative

(1)


13,730



7,873



5,066



-



8,038



34,707

Depreciation and amortization


5,218



2,538



3,082



-



56



10,894

Operating income (loss)


18,565



10,478



306



-



(8,712
)


20,637

Depreciation and amortization


5,218



2,538



3,082



-



56



10,894

EBITDA


23,783



13,016



3,388



-



(8,656
)


31,531

Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales)


631



-



-



-



-



631

Expense related to plant closure (SG&A)


978



-



-



-



-



978

Transaction and advisory fees


-



-



-



-



6,884



6,884

Adjusted EBITDA

$
25,392


$
13,016


$
3,388


$
-


$
(1,772
)

$
40,024


Adjusted EBITDA Margin %



15.9


%




23.0


%




6.6


%








15.0


%















Six months ended April 30, 2025












Net sales

$
285,359


$
109,728


$
95,047


$
365,783


$
(3,395
)

$
852,522

Cost of sales


220,327



69,638



81,821



259,539



(2,501
)


628,824

Gross Margin


65,032



40,090



13,226



106,244



(894
)


223,698


Gross Margin %



22.8


%




36.5


%




13.9


%




29.0


%






26.2


%

Selling, general and administrative

(1)


32,071



16,959



10,992



71,649



5,312



136,983

Restructuring charges


-



-



-



8,840



-



8,840

Depreciation and amortization


9,446



5,269



6,024



23,038



155



43,932

Operating income (loss)


23,515



17,862



(3,790
)


2,717



(6,361
)


33,943

Depreciation and amortization


9,446



5,269



6,024



23,038



155



43,932

EBITDA


32,961



23,131



2,234



25,755



(6,206
)


77,875

Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory


-



-



-



9,007



-



9,007

Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs


-



-



-



2,142



2,590



4,732

Restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software


-



-



-



8,840



-



8,840

Adjusted EBITDA

$
32,961


$
23,131


$
2,234


$
45,744


$
(3,616
)

$
100,454


Adjusted EBITDA Margin %



11.6


%




21.1


%




2.4


%




12.5


%






11.8


%















Six months ended April 30, 2024












Net sales

$
307,769


$
106,020


$
94,215


$
-


$
(2,648
)

$
505,356

Cost of sales


240,629



67,397



81,367



-



(1,707
)


387,686

Gross Margin


67,140



38,623



12,848



-



(941
)


117,670


Gross Margin %



21.8


%




36.4


%




13.6


%








23.3


%

Selling, general and administrative

(1)


29,640



15,618



10,192



-



11,620



67,070

Depreciation and amortization


10,693



5,096



6,147



-



110



22,046

Operating income (loss)


26,807



17,909



(3,491
)


-



(12,671
)


28,554

Depreciation and amortization


10,693



5,096



6,147



-



110



22,046

EBITDA


37,500



23,005



2,656



-



(12,561
)


50,600

Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales)


631



-



-



-



-



631

Expense related to plant closure (SG&A)


978



-



-



-



-



978

Transaction and advisory fees


-



-



-



-



7,089



7,089

Adjusted EBITDA

$
39,109


$
23,005


$
2,656


$
-


$
(5,472
)

$
59,298


Adjusted EBITDA Margin %



12.7


%




21.7


%




2.8


%








11.7


%














(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense for the three and six months ended April 30, 2025, respectively of $0.6 million and $1.8 million and $1.5 million and $4.1 million for the comparable prior year periods.




































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION




SALES ANALYSIS



(In thousands)


(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended April 30,


Six Months Ended April 30,





2025




2024




2025




2024











NA Fenestration:








United States - fenestration
$
112,261


$
119,646


$
212,690


$
231,280


International - fenestration

8,054



7,465



13,913



13,609


United States - non-fenestration

26,751



27,532



49,956



53,323


International - non-fenestration

3,960



5,131



8,800



9,557



$
151,026


$
159,774


$
285,359


$
307,769


EU Fenestration:



(1)








International - fenestration
$
50,687


$
46,968


$
92,743


$
88,719


International - non-fenestration

10,570



9,615



16,985



17,301



$
61,257


$
56,583


$
109,728


$
106,020


NA Cabinet Components:








United States - fenestration
$
3,507


$
3,737


$
6,959


$
7,412


United States - non-fenestration

47,364



46,990



87,427



86,169


International - non-fenestration

366



351



661



634



$
51,237


$
51,078


$
95,047


$
94,215


Tyman:








United States - fenestration
$
113,950


$
-


$
219,541


$
-


International - fenestration

75,547



-



144,829



-


United States - non-fenestration

610



-



1,395



-


International - non-fenestration

-



-



18



-



$
190,107


$
-


$
365,783


$
-











Unallocated Corporate & Other:








Eliminations
$
(1,149
)

$
(1,234
)

$
(3,395
)

$
(2,648
)



$
(1,149
)

$
(1,234
)

$
(3,395
)

$
(2,648
)











Net Sales
$
452,478


$
266,201


$
852,522


$
505,356










(1) Reflects an increase of $0.2 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and six months ended April 30, 2025, respectively.














This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

NX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.