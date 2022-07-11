Quanex Building Products (NX) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

Quanex Building Products (NX) closed the most recent trading day at $22.74, moving -0.57% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.15% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the housing materials maker had lost 2.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 9.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.08%.

Quanex Building Products will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, up 47.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $301.1 million, up 7.58% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.35 per share and revenue of $1.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +34.29% and +11.02%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Quanex Building Products. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.76% higher. Quanex Building Products currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Quanex Building Products's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.39, which means Quanex Building Products is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.