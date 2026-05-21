Quanex Building Products (NX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Quanex Building Products Corp (Symbol: NX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.28, changing hands as high as $17.59 per share. Quanex Building Products Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NX's low point in its 52 week range is $11.04 per share, with $22.975 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.45.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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