Quanex Building Products (NX) Price Target Increased by 14.12% to 32.98

The average one-year price target for Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) has been revised to 32.98 / share. This is an increase of 14.12% from the prior estimate of 28.90 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.01% from the latest reported closing price of 27.48 / share.

Quanex Building Products Declares $0.08 Dividend

On August 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 received the payment on September 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $27.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.16%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.66%, the lowest has been 1.12%, and the highest has been 3.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanex Building Products. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NX is 0.11%, an increase of 12.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 41,370K shares. The put/call ratio of NX is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,023K shares representing 12.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,084K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NX by 23.33% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,766K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,799K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NX by 16.20% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,343K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,417K shares, representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NX by 17.06% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,297K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,345K shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NX by 523.57% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,208K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares, representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NX by 16.86% over the last quarter.

Quanex Building Products Background Information

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.

