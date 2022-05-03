Quanex Building Products (NX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Quanex Building Products (NX) closed the most recent trading day at $19.60, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the housing materials maker had lost 9.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 4.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.48%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Quanex Building Products as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, up 4.65% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $287.8 million, up 6.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.29% and +6.35%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Quanex Building Products. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Quanex Building Products is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Quanex Building Products is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.1. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.55.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

