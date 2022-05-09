Quanex Building Products (NX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Quanex Building Products (NX) closed at $19.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.74% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 3.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.99%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the housing materials maker had lost 3.65% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 1.3% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 7.87% in that time.

Quanex Building Products will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Quanex Building Products is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.65%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $287.8 million, up 6.45% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion, which would represent changes of +10.29% and +6.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Quanex Building Products. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Quanex Building Products is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Quanex Building Products is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.99, which means Quanex Building Products is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

