Quanex Building Products (NX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Quanex Building Products (NX) closed at $26.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.18% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the housing materials maker had lost 0.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.26% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NX as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NX to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 78.95%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $217.5 million, up 16.01% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $957.7 million, which would represent changes of +17.74% and +12.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NX has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.62 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.65.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

