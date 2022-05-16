Quanex Building Products (NX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Quanex Building Products (NX) closed at $19.27, marking a -0.52% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the housing materials maker had lost 5.37% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 4.04% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 9.39% in that time.

Quanex Building Products will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, up 4.65% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $287.8 million, up 6.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion, which would represent changes of +10.29% and +6.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Quanex Building Products. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Quanex Building Products is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Quanex Building Products is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.39, so we one might conclude that Quanex Building Products is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.