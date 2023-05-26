Quanex Building Products (NX) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Quanex Building Products said on May 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.65%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 3.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.30 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanex Building Products. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NX is 0.10%, an increase of 11.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 41,079K shares. The put/call ratio of NX is 6.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.07% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quanex Building Products is 27.88. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 32.07% from its latest reported closing price of 21.11.

The projected annual revenue for Quanex Building Products is 1,255MM, an increase of 3.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,084K shares representing 12.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,969K shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NX by 9.23% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,799K shares representing 8.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,781K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NX by 10.58% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,417K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,455K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NX by 13.02% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,345K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,182K shares, representing an increase of 12.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NX by 81.75% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,250K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,219K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NX by 9.90% over the last quarter.

Quanex Building Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.

