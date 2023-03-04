Quanex Building Products (NX) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Quanex Building Products said on March 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.20%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.62%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 3.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.87 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.34% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quanex Building Products is $33.15. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 24.34% from its latest reported closing price of $26.66.

The projected annual revenue for Quanex Building Products is $1,255MM, an increase of 2.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanex Building Products. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NX is 0.10%, an increase of 7.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 40,248K shares. The put/call ratio of NX is 1.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,969K shares representing 11.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,807K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NX by 31.09% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,781K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,783K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NX by 20.60% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,455K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,438K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NX by 19.49% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,219K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares, representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NX by 17.76% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,182K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,201K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NX by 20.79% over the last quarter.

Quanex Building Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.

