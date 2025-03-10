QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS Earnings Results: $NX Reports Quarterly Earnings

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS ($NX) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.19 per share, beating estimates of -$0.01 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $400,040,000, beating estimates of $393,478,025 by $6,561,975.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS Insider Trading Activity

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS insiders have traded $NX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE LAVERNE WILSON (President & CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 4,328 shares for an estimated $99,673 and 1 sale selling 6,300 shares for an estimated $185,140 .

and 1 sale selling 6,300 shares for an estimated . SCOTT M. ZUEHLKE (Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer) purchased 435 shares for an estimated $10,048

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

