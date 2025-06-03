QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS Earnings Preview: Recent $NX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS ($NX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $452,483,120 and earnings of $0.49 per share.
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS Insider Trading Activity
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS insiders have traded $NX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GEORGE LAVERNE WILSON (President & CEO) purchased 4,328 shares for an estimated $99,673
- SCOTT M. ZUEHLKE (Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer) purchased 435 shares for an estimated $10,048
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,047,016 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,464,027
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 621,428 shares (-23.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,552,346
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 445,249 shares (+40.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,277,178
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 401,570 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,465,186
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 378,209 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,030,905
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 340,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,241,599
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 324,548 shares (+31.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,033,347
