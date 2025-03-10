Quanex Building Products Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Results with Margin Expansion and Progress in Tyman Acquisition Integration

Quanex Building Products Corporation reports significant sales growth, margin expansion, and cost synergies from the Tyman acquisition, alongside debt repayment efforts.

Quanex Building Products Corporation announced its financial results for the three months ending January 31, 2025, revealing a significant increase in net sales to $400 million, largely driven by the Tyman acquisition, which contributed $175.7 million. Although the gross margin improved to 23.1% from 21.5% a year prior, the company reported a net loss of $14.9 million, compared to a net income of $6.2 million in the same quarter of 2024. The integration of Tyman is progressing well, with cost synergies expected to reach $30 million, and the company has repaid $65 million in debt since the acquisition. Despite facing a softer macroeconomic environment, Quanex remains optimistic about demand improvement in the upcoming spring and summer seasons. The company reaffirmed its guidance for 2025, anticipating net sales of approximately $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $270 million to $280 million.

Reported a significant increase in net sales of 67.3% year-over-year, driven by the contribution from the Tyman acquisition.

Achieved gross margin expansion, rising to 23.1% from 21.5%, indicating improved profitability.

Successfully repaid approximately $65 million in debt since the Tyman acquisition, demonstrating strong financial management and commitment to reducing leverage.

Confident outlook for demand improvement as spring approaches, supporting future revenue growth expectations.

Despite a significant increase in net sales attributed to the Tyman acquisition, the company's net loss of $14.9 million stands out as a concerning trend compared to a net income of $6.2 million in the same period last year.

Operating income dropped to a loss of $6.98 million from a previous profit, indicating potential difficulties in managing costs despite revenue growth.

Free cash flow turned negative, with a cash outflow of $24.1 million, highlighting potential liquidity issues or inefficiencies in cash management.

What were Quanex's net sales for Q1 2025?

Quanex reported net sales of $400.0 million for the three months ended January 31, 2025.

How has the Tyman acquisition impacted Quanex's results?

The Tyman acquisition contributed significantly, yielding $175.7 million in net sales and enhancing overall financial results.

What cost synergies has Quanex realized from the Tyman acquisition?

Quanex is progressing well towards capturing $30 million in targeted cost synergies from the Tyman integration.

How much debt has Quanex repaid since acquiring Tyman?

Since closing the Tyman acquisition on August 1, 2024, Quanex has repaid approximately $65 million in debt.

What is Quanex's guidance for net sales in fiscal 2025?

Quanex estimates net sales of approximately $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion for fiscal 2025 based on current trends.

Margin Expansion Realized on Consolidated Basis









Results Lifted by Contribution from Tyman Acquisition









Realization of Cost Synergies from Tyman Acquisition Progressing Well









$65 Million of Debt Repaid Since Closing Tyman Acquisition







HOUSTON, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Quanex Building Products Corporation







(NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended January 31, 2025.





The Company reported the following selected financial results:



















Three Months Ended January 31,











($ in millions, except per share data)











2025













2024











Net Sales









$400.0









$239.2









Gross Margin









$92.3









$51.4











Gross Margin %













23.1%













21.5





%











Net (Loss) Income









($14.9)









$6.2









Diluted EPS









($0.32)









$0.19

































Adjusted Net Income









$9.0









$8.4









Adjusted Diluted EPS









$0.19









$0.25









Adjusted EBITDA









$38.5









$19.3











Adjusted EBITDA Margin %













9.6





%













8.1





%



































Cash (Used For) Provided by Operating Activities









($12.5)









$3.9









Free Cash Flow









($24.1)









($5.7)









(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and reconciliation tables for additional information)





George Wilson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The first quarter of 2025 was a very busy time for Quanex internally and I would like to thank all my Quanex teammates for their continuous efforts as we navigate through the process of integrating legacy Quanex with legacy Tyman. The integration gained speed and traction during the quarter, and we remain confident in our ability to deliver on the $30 million cost synergy target. Volume came in as expected during the first quarter, and we were pleased with the margin expansion and the overall impact of the cost synergies we have realized to date. On a consolidated basis, results for the first quarter were again lifted by the contribution from the Tyman acquisition and we achieved margin expansion. Our continued focus on cash flow and managing working capital enabled us to repay approximately $12 million in debt during the first quarter of 2025, or approximately $65 million since closing the acquisition on August 1, 2024.





“Looking ahead, despite the soft macro backdrop, we continue to expect an improvement in demand as we enter the spring selling season and through the summer. Longer-term we also expect to benefit from the unwinding of pent-up demand as consumer confidence improves. Our near-term priorities are staying focused on the Tyman integration, capturing the targeted synergies, and generating cash flow to pay down debt.”







First Quarter Results Summary







Quanex reported net sales of $400.0 million during the three months ended January 31, 2025, which represents an increase of 67.3% compared to $239.2 million for the same period of 2024. The increase reflects the contribution from the Tyman acquisition that closed on August 1, 2024. Excluding the contribution from Tyman, net sales would have declined by 6.2% for the first quarter of 2025, mostly due to lower volume. The Company reported a decrease in net sales of 9.2% for the first quarter of 2025 in its North American Fenestration segment. In its North American Cabinet Components segment, Quanex reported an increase of 1.6% in net sales for the first quarter of 2025. Excluding foreign exchange impact, net sales were essentially flat in its European Fenestration segment. In addition, Quanex reported net sales of $175.7 million related to contributions from the Tyman acquisition during the first quarter of 2025. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)





The increase in adjusted earnings for the three months ended January 31, 2025 was mostly attributable to the contribution from the Tyman acquisition combined with the realization of costs synergies.







Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update







The Company borrowed $770 million ($500 Term Loan A and $270 on Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility) to acquire Tyman on August 1, 2024 and has repaid $65 million of debt since closing. As of January 31, 2025, the Company had total debt of $764.3 million and Quanex’s leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA improved slightly to 3.6x. As of January 31, 2025, the Company’s LTM Net Income was $11.9 million and LTM Adjusted EBITDA was $201.7 million (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Net Debt Reconciliation table and Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information)





The leverage ratio for Quanex’s quarterly debt covenant compliance (“Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio”) for its lenders was 2.2x as of January 31, 2025. The Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio calculation is defined in the Company’s Amendment No. 1 to its Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, which was filed with the SEC on June 12, 2024. In general, the main difference is that the Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio excludes real-estate leases that are considered “finance” leases under U.S. GAAP and is calculated on a proforma basis to include Adjusted EBITDA from the Tyman acquisition, $30 million of EBITDA for the synergy target related to the acquisition and only cash from domestic subsidiaries. The Debt Covenant Leverage Ratio would be 2.1x if calculated using the cash and cash equivalents amount on the balance sheet as of January 31, 2024.





Quanex’s liquidity was $301.5 million as of January 31, 2025, consisting of $50.0 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2029, less letters of credit outstanding.







Share Repurchases







Quanex’s Board authorized a $75 million share repurchase program in December of 2021. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. The Company repurchased 150,000 shares of common stock for approximately $3.7 million at an average price of $24.66 per share during the three months ended January 31, 2025. As of January 31, 2025, approximately $59.1 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.







Outlook







Mr. Wilson commented, “We issued official guidance for 2025 as part of our Investor Day held at the New York Stock Exchange on February 6, 2025. Based on our results year-to-date, combined with our operational execution, recent demand trends and conversations with our customers, we are reaffirming our guidance for fiscal 2025. On a consolidated basis for fiscal 2025, we continue to estimate that we will generate net sales of approximately $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion, which we expect will yield Adjusted EBITDA* of $270 million to $280 million.





“Our capital allocation priorities continue to be paying down debt, evaluating growth opportunities and opportunistically buying back our stock. In addition, the finance and accounting teams are logging long hours working hard in conjunction with our external auditors on re-segmenting the business, so we will report in the new operating segments as soon as practical.”





*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes related to net income.







Conference Call and Webcast Information







About Quanex







Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing, building access and cabinetry markets. Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.







Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers







Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory, transaction, advisory fees and reorganization costs, restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software, amortization expense related to intangible assets, pension settlement refund and other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net), Adjusted EBITDA and LTM Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement.





Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of the Company’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Quanex believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company’s financial and cash management performance.





Quanex believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. Quanex does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.







Forward Looking Statements







Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: impacts from public health issues (including pandemics) on the economy and the demand for Quanex’s products, timing estimates or any other expectations related to the acquisition of Tyman, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







(In thousands, except per share data)





(Unaudited)











































Three Months Ended January 31,





















2025













2024



































Net sales









$





400,044













$





239,155













Cost of sales













307,728

















187,723













Selling, general and administrative













66,650

















32,363













Restructuring charges













7,904

















-













Depreciation and amortization













24,740

















11,152













Operating income













(6,978





)













7,917













Interest expense













(14,186





)













(1,068





)









Other, net













1,229

















1,042













(Loss) income before income taxes













(19,935





)













7,891













Income tax benefit (expense)













5,050

















(1,642





)









Net (loss) income









$





(14,885





)









$





6,249





































(Loss) earnings per common share, basic









$





(0.32





)









$





0.19













(Loss) earnings per common share, diluted









$





(0.32





)









$





0.19





































Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic













47,015

















32,825













Diluted













47,015

















33,043





































Cash dividends per share









$





0.08













$





0.08



























































QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(In thousands)





(Unaudited)



















































January 31, 2025













October 31, 2024













ASSETS



























Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents









$





49,982













$





97,744













Restricted Cash













5,486

















5,251













Accounts receivable, net













164,347

















197,689













Inventories













280,580

















275,550













Income taxes receivable













5,283

















5,937













Prepaid and other current assets













41,943

















29,097













Total current assets













547,621

















611,268













Property, plant and equipment, net













391,118

















402,466













Operating lease right-of-use assets













125,002

















126,715













Deferred tax assets













3,709

















3,845













Goodwill













569,688

















574,711













Intangible assets, net













580,081

















597,909













Other assets













3,270

















2,874













Total assets









$





2,220,489













$





2,319,788







































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable









$





108,374













$





124,404













Accrued liabilities













81,302

















103,623













Income taxes payable













-

















6,620













Current maturities of long-term debt













25,827

















25,745













Current operating lease liabilities













13,275

















12,475













Total current liabilities













228,778

















272,867













Long-term debt













725,231

















737,198













Noncurrent operating lease liabilities













115,517

















117,560













Deferred income taxes













162,846

















162,304













Other liabilities













16,001

















19,113













Total liabilities













1,248,373

















1,309,042













Stockholders’ equity:

























Common stock













512

















513













Additional paid-in-capital













697,358

















701,008













Retained earnings













411,708

















430,405













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(62,379





)













(46,428





)









Treasury stock at cost













(75,083





)













(74,752





)









Total stockholders’ equity













972,116

















1,010,746













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





2,220,489













$





2,319,788



























































QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW







(In thousands)





(Unaudited)





























`







Three Months Ended January 31,

















2025













2024













Operating activities:























Net (loss) income





$





(14,885





)









$





6,249













Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









24,740

















11,152













Stock-based compensation









902

















583













Deferred income tax









2,851

















1,136













Other, net









6,173

















1,790













Changes in assets and liabilities:





















Decrease in accounts receivable









30,330

















18,147













Increase in inventory









(8,602





)













(8,756





)









Increase in other current assets









(8,985





)













(1,680





)









Decrease in accounts payable









(16,548





)













(19,044





)









Decrease in accrued liabilities









(22,558





)













(7,181





)









(Decrease) increase in income taxes receivable









(5,087





)













264













(Decrease) increase in other long-term liabilities









(247





)













852













Other, net









(594





)













342













Cash (used for) provided by operating activities









(12,510





)













3,854















Investing activities:























Business acquisition





















Capital expenditures









(11,624





)













(9,580





)









Proceeds from disposition of capital assets









169

















31













Cash used for investing activities









(11,455





)













(9,549





)











Financing activities:























Borrowings under credit facilities









45,000

















-













Repayments of credit facility borrowings









(56,250





)













(5,000





)









Repayments of other long-term debt









(2,026





)













(679





)









Common stock dividends paid









(3,812





)













(2,645





)









Issuance of common stock









214

















400













Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock









(1,400





)













(1,193





)









Purchase of treasury stock









(3,698





)













-













Cash used for financing activities









(21,972





)













(9,117





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents









(1,590





)













760













Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(47,527





)













(14,052





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period









102,995

















58,474













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period





$





55,468













$





44,422























































QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION









FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION







(In thousands)





(Unaudited)





































The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.



















































Three Months Ended January 31,

























2025













2024











Cash (used for) provided by operating activities













($12,510





)









$3,854













Capital expenditures

















(11,624





)













(9,580





)











Free Cash Flow

















($





24,134









)













($





5,726









)



































































The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash.



















































As of January 31,

























2025













2024











Term loan facility













$487,500













$0













Revolving credit facility

















217,500













$10,000













Finance lease obligations



(1)



















59,306

















55,211













Total debt



(2)



















764,306

















65,211













Less: Cash and cash equivalents

















49,982

















44,422















Net Debt

















$





714,324

















$





20,789











































(1) Includes $55.1 million and $51.7 million in real estate lease liabilities considered finance leases under U.S. GAAP as of January 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.









(2) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.



























































QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION









NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE









LAST TWELVE MONTHS ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION







(In thousands, except per share data)





(Unaudited)



























































Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA













Three Months Ended January 31, 2025













Three Months Ended October 31, 2024













Three Months Ended July 31, 2024













Three Months Ended April 30, 2024













Total





















Reconciliation













Reconciliation













Reconciliation













Reconciliation













Reconciliation











Net (loss) income as reported









$





(14,885





)









$





(13,917





)









$





25,350













$





15,377













$





11,925













Income tax (benefit) expense













(5,050





)













(3,621





)













6,688

















4,314

















2,331













Other, net













(1,229





)













2,671

















(9,474





)













(4





)













(8,036





)









Interest expense













14,186

















17,697

















878

















950

















33,711













Depreciation and amortization













24,740

















27,329

















10,953

















10,894

















73,916













EBITDA













17,762

















30,159

















34,395

















31,531

















113,847













Cost of sales



(1)















-

















887

















1,507

















631

















3,025













Selling, general and administrative



(1),(2),(3)















12,876

















50,004

















6,133

















7,862

















76,875













Restructuring charges



(4)















7,904

















-

















-

















-

















7,904













Adjusted EBITDA









$





38,542













$





81,050













$





42,035













$





40,024













$





201,651





























































(1) Expense (gain) related to plant closure.









(2) Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs.









(3) Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory.









(4) Restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software.















































































QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION









NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE







(In thousands, except per share data)





(Unaudited)























































Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS













Three Months Ended January 31, 2025













Three Months Ended January 31, 2024

























Net Income













Diluted EPS













Net Income













Diluted EPS















Net (loss) income as reported









$





(14,885





)









$





(0.32





)









$





6,249













$





0.19

















Net (loss) income reconciling items from below













23,847













$





0.51

















2,121













$





0.06

















Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS









$





8,962













$





0.19













$





8,370













$





0.25































































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA













Three Months Ended January 31, 2025













Three Months Ended January 31, 2024

























Reconciliation





















Reconciliation























Net (loss) income as reported









$





(14,885





)

















$





6,249

























Income tax (benefit) expense













(5,050





)





















1,642

























Other, net













(1,229





)





















(1,042





)





















Interest expense













14,186

























1,068

























Depreciation and amortization













24,740

























11,152

























EBITDA













17,762

























19,069

























EBITDA reconciling items from below













20,780

























205

























Adjusted EBITDA









$





38,542





















$





19,274







































































Reconciling Items













Three Months Ended January 31, 2025













Three Months Ended January 31, 2024

























Income Statement













Reconciling Items













Income Statement













Reconciling Items















Net sales









$





400,044













$





-













$





239,155













$





-

















Cost of sales













307,728

















-

















187,723

















-

















Selling, general and administrative













66,650

















(12,876





)







(1),(2)











32,363

















(205





)







(2





)











Restructuring charges













7,904

















(7,904





)







(3





)











-

















-

















EBITDA













17,762

















20,780

















19,069

















205

















Depreciation and amortization













24,740

















(10,650





)







(4





)











11,152

















(3,229





)







(4





)











Operating income













(6,978





)













31,430

















7,917

















3,434

















Interest expense













(14,186





)













-

















(1,068





)













-

















Other, net













1,229

















(172





)







(5





)











1,042

















(755





)







(5





)











(Loss) Income before income taxes













(19,935





)













31,258

















7,891

















2,679

















Income tax benefit (expense)













5,050

















(7,411





)







(6





)











(1,642





)













(558





)







(6





)











Net (loss) income









$





(14,885





)









$





23,847













$





6,249













$





2,121





























































Diluted (loss) earnings per share









$





(0.32





)

















$





0.19

















































































































(1) Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory.









(2) Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs.









(3) Restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software.









(4) Amortization expense related to intangible assets.









(5) Pension settlement refund and foreign currency transaction losses (gains).









(6) Tax impact of net income reconciling items.











































































QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION









SELECTED SEGMENT DATA







(In thousands)





(Unaudited)

































































This table provides gross margin, operating income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments.



















NA Fenestration













EU Fenestration













NA Cabinet Components













Tyman













Unallocated Corp & Other













Total













Three months ended January 31, 2025



























































Net sales









$





134,333













$





48,471













$





43,810













$





175,676













$





(2,246





)









$





400,044













Cost of sales













106,567

















30,638

















39,415

















132,796

















(1,688





)













307,728













Gross Margin













27,766

















17,833

















4,395

















42,880

















(558





)













92,316















Gross Margin %

















20.7





%





















36.8





%





















10.0





%





















24.4





%





























23.1





%















Selling, general and administrative



(1)















16,133

















7,920

















5,268

















34,378

















2,951

















66,650













Restructuring charges













-

















-

















-

















7,904

















-

















7,904













Depreciation and amortization













4,779

















2,610

















3,009

















14,263

















79

















24,740













Operating income (loss)













6,854

















7,303

















(3,882





)













(13,665





)













(3,588





)













(6,978





)









Depreciation and amortization













4,779

















2,610

















3,009

















14,263

















79

















24,740













EBITDA













11,633

















9,913

















(873





)













598

















(3,509





)













17,762













Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales)













-

















-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Net gain related to plant closure (SG&A)













-

















-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory













-

















-

















-

















9,007

















-

















9,007













Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs













-

















-

















-

















1,469

















2,400

















3,869













Restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software





































7,904

















-

















7,904













Adjusted EBITDA









$





11,633













$





9,913













$





(873





)









$





18,978













$





(1,109





)









$





38,542















Adjusted EBITDA Margin %

















8.7





%





















20.5





%





















-2.0%





















10.8





%





























9.6





%









































































Three months ended January 31, 2024



























































Net sales









$





147,995













$





49,437













$





43,137













$





-













$





(1,414





)









$





239,155













Cost of sales













118,368

















31,703

















38,743

















-

















(1,091





)













187,723













Gross Margin













29,627

















17,734

















4,394

















-

















(323





)













51,432















Gross Margin %

















20.0





%





















35.9





%





















10.2





%





































21.5





%















Selling, general and administrative



(1)















15,910

















7,745

















5,126

















-

















3,582

















32,363













Depreciation and amortization













5,475

















2,558

















3,065

















-

















54

















11,152













Operating income (loss)













8,242

















7,431

















(3,797





)













-

















(3,959





)













7,917













Depreciation and amortization













5,475

















2,558

















3,065

















-

















54

















11,152













EBITDA













13,717

















9,989

















(732





)













-

















(3,905





)













19,069













Transaction and advisory fees













-

















-

















-

















-

















205

















205













Adjusted EBITDA









$





13,717













$





9,989













$





(732





)









$





-













$





(3,700





)









$





19,274















Adjusted EBITDA Margin %

















9.3





%





















20.2





%





















-1.7%





































8.1





%







































































(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense of $1.2 million and $2.6 million as of January 31, 2025 and January 31, 2024, respectively.























































































QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION









SALES ANALYSIS







(In thousands)





(Unaudited)











































Three Months Ended January 31,





















2025













2024





































NA Fenestration:



























United States - fenestration





$





100,429













$





111,634

















International - fenestration









5,859

















6,144

















United States - non-fenestration









23,205

















25,791

















International - non-fenestration









4,840

















4,426





















$





134,333













$





147,995















EU Fenestration:







(1)





























International - fenestration





$





42,056













$





41,751

















International - non-fenestration









6,415

















7,686





















$





48,471













$





49,437















NA Cabinet Components:



























United States - fenestration





$





3,452













$





3,675

















United States - non-fenestration









40,063

















39,179

















International - non-fenestration









295

















283





















$





43,810













$





43,137















Tyman:



























United States - fenestration





$





105,591













$





-

















International - fenestration









69,282

















-

















United States - non-fenestration









785

















-

















International - non-fenestration









18

















-





















$





175,676













$





-







































Unallocated Corporate & Other:



























Eliminations





$





(2,246





)









$





(1,414





)

















$





(2,246





)









$





(1,414





)



































Net Sales







$





400,044













$





239,155





































(1) Reflects a decrease of $0.9 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three months ended January 31, 2025.















