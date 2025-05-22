Quanex Building Products Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2025 Results and Host Conference Call

Quanex Building Products will release Q2 2025 results on June 5, followed by a conference call on June 6.

Quanex Building Products Corporation announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on June 5, 2025, after market close, with a conference call scheduled for June 6 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Participants can access the live audio webcast through the company's website and are encouraged to pre-register for the call to receive dial-in details. A replay of the conference call will also be available on the website for a limited time. Quanex, a global manufacturer, works with leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to provide innovative solutions across various markets and plans to leverage its expertise to expand into new areas.

Potential Positives

Quanex Building Products Corporation scheduled the release of its second quarter 2025 results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The conference call gives investors the opportunity to gain insights directly from management, enhancing investor relations.

The announcement highlights Quanex's commitment to innovative solutions in multiple markets, showcasing its versatility and growth potential.

Plans to leverage material science expertise for expansion into adjacent markets signals the company's forward-thinking strategy and potential for future growth.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Quanex release its second quarter 2025 results?

Quanex will release its second quarter 2025 results on Thursday, June 5, 2025, after trading closes.

What time is the Quanex conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for Friday, June 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT).

How can I access the live audio webcast of the call?

The live audio webcast will be available on Quanex’s website in the Investors section under Events & Presentations.

Where can participants register for the conference call?

Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the provided registration link in the press release.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available for a limited time on Quanex’s website in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

$NX Insider Trading Activity

$NX insiders have traded $NX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE LAVERNE WILSON (President & CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 4,328 shares for an estimated $99,673 and 1 sale selling 6,300 shares for an estimated $185,140 .

and 1 sale selling 6,300 shares for an estimated . SCOTT M. ZUEHLKE (Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer) purchased 435 shares for an estimated $10,048

$NX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $NX stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOUSTON, TEXAS, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Quanex Building Products Corporation



(NYSE: NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced plans to release its second quarter 2025 results on Thursday, June 5, 2025, after trading closes on the New York Stock Exchange.





The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, June 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Quanex’s website at



http://www.quanex.com



in the Investors section under Events & Presentations.





Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the following link:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5c78744cb292420a807e6c6762cb6343







Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, it is recommended that participants dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay will be available for a limited time on the Company’s website at



http://www.quanex.com



in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.







About Quanex







Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing, building access and cabinetry markets. Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.



