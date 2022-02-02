Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) Could Be Riskier Than It Looks

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 17x, you may consider Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) as an attractive investment with its 12.9x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Quanex Building Products has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:NX Price Based on Past Earnings February 2nd 2022

How Is Quanex Building Products' Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Quanex Building Products' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 46% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 123% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 13% during the coming year according to the five analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 11%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Quanex Building Products' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Quanex Building Products' P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Quanex Building Products currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

The company's balance sheet is another key area for risk analysis. You can assess many of the main risks through our free balance sheet analysis for Quanex Building Products with six simple checks.

If you're unsure about the strength of Quanex Building Products' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

