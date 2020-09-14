Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that NX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.55, the dividend yield is 1.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NX was $17.55, representing a -14.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.42 and a 122.15% increase over the 52 week low of $7.90.

NX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). NX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.44. Zacks Investment Research reports NX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.26%, compared to an industry average of -7.8%.

