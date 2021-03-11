Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that NX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NX was $27.3, representing a 1.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.99 and a 245.57% increase over the 52 week low of $7.90.

NX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). NX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.42. Zacks Investment Research reports NX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.74%, compared to an industry average of 13.4%.

