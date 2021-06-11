Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that NX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.31, the dividend yield is 1.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NX was $26.31, representing a -9.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.02 and a 117.62% increase over the 52 week low of $12.09.

NX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.68. Zacks Investment Research reports NX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 39.52%, compared to an industry average of 23.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,

