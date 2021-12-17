Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 20, 2021

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that NX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.5, the dividend yield is 1.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NX was $22.5, representing a -22.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.02 and a 10.73% increase over the 52 week low of $20.32.

NX is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as General Electric Company (GE) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). NX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.76. Zacks Investment Research reports NX's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 12%, compared to an industry average of 20.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NX as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NAIL with an increase of 41.53% over the last 100 days.

