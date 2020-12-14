Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2020

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that NX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.22, the dividend yield is 1.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NX was $22.22, representing a 0.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.18 and a 181.26% increase over the 52 week low of $7.90.

NX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). NX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.44. Zacks Investment Research reports NX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -12.1%, compared to an industry average of -.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.