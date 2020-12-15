Quanex Building Products Corporation Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Last week saw the newest annual earnings release from Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$852m were what the analysts expected, Quanex Building Products surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$1.17 per share, an impressive 21% above what was forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Quanex Building Products after the latest results. NYSE:NX Earnings and Revenue Growth December 15th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Quanex Building Products from four analysts is for revenues of US$881.6m in 2021 which, if met, would be a reasonable 3.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to climb 10% to US$1.30. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$876.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.23 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Quanex Building Products' earnings potential following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 30% to US$28.67. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Quanex Building Products analyst has a price target of US$28.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$20.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Quanex Building Products' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 3.5% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.1%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 5.1% next year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Quanex Building Products is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Quanex Building Products following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Quanex Building Products' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Quanex Building Products going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It might also be worth considering whether Quanex Building Products' debt load is appropriate, using our debt analysis tools on the Simply Wall St platform, here.

