Quanex Building Products Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.08 per Share

Quanex Building Products declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on March 31, 2025.

Quanex Building Products Corporation announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on February 27, 2025, which will be payable on March 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2025. The company, a global manufacturer, collaborates with leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to provide innovative solutions in various markets including windows, doors, and cabinetry. Quanex aims to leverage its expertise in material science and process engineering to expand its offerings into adjacent markets in the future.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, indicating financial health and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend is payable on March 31, 2025, which provides immediate financial benefit to shareholders.

The company’s ongoing collaboration with leading OEMs demonstrates its strategic position and innovation in various markets.

Potential Negatives

The quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share may indicate limited financial growth or liquidity issues, as the amount is relatively low.



The decision to declare a cash dividend might raise concerns among investors about the company's reinvestment strategies and future growth opportunities.



Potential investors or shareholders may view the dividend announcement as a sign of stagnation in the company's financial performance or capital allocation prioritization.

FAQ

What is the dividend amount declared by Quanex?

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2025.

Who is eligible to receive the dividend?

Shareholders of record on March 17, 2025, will be eligible to receive the dividend.

What markets does Quanex operate in?

Quanex operates in markets such as window, door, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing, building access, and cabinetry.

How does Quanex plan to expand its business?

Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NX insiders have traded $NX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE LAVERNE WILSON (President & CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 4,328 shares for an estimated $99,673 and 1 sale selling 6,300 shares for an estimated $185,140 .

and 1 sale selling 6,300 shares for an estimated . SCOTT M. ZUEHLKE (Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer) purchased 435 shares for an estimated $10,048

$NX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $NX stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Quanex Building Products Corporation







(NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on the Company’s common stock, payable March 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2025.







About Quanex







Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing, building access and cabinetry markets. Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.







Contact:







Scott Zuehlke





SVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer





713-877-5327







scott.zuehlke@quanex.com





