Quanex Building Products Corporation CEO Scheduled for Investor Meetings at 2025 Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference

May 27, 2025 — 04:22 pm EDT

Quanex will engage with institutional investors at the Wells Fargo Conference on June 10-11, 2025, in Chicago.

Quanex Building Products Corporation announced that its Chairman, President, and CEO, George Wilson, will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the 2025 Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference in Chicago on June 10 and 11, 2025. Quanex is a global manufacturer involved in various end markets, collaborating with leading OEMs to deliver innovative solutions in sectors such as windows, doors, solar, and cabinetry. The company aims to expand into adjacent markets by utilizing its expertise in material science and process engineering.

Potential Positives

  • George Wilson, the Chairman, President, and CEO, is engaging with institutional investors, indicating a proactive approach to investor relations.
  • Participation in the 2025 Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference highlights the company's commitment to maintaining visibility and relationships within the investment community.
  • The company’s focus on innovative solutions and collaboration with leading OEMs positions it well for growth in various end markets.
  • Plans to leverage material science expertise for expansion into adjacent markets suggest strategic forward-thinking in business development.

Potential Negatives

  • None

FAQ

What is the date of Quanex's investor meetings?

Quanex's investor meetings are scheduled for June 10 and June 11, 2025.

Where will the Wells Fargo Conference take place?

The Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference will be held in Chicago, IL.

Who is conducting the one-on-one meetings?

George Wilson, the Chairman, President, and CEO of Quanex, will conduct the meetings.

What markets does Quanex operate in?

Quanex operates in markets including windows, doors, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing, building access, and cabinetry.

How does Quanex plan to expand its reach?

Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$NX Insider Trading Activity

$NX insiders have traded $NX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GEORGE LAVERNE WILSON (President & CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 4,328 shares for an estimated $99,673 and 1 sale selling 6,300 shares for an estimated $185,140.
  • SCOTT M. ZUEHLKE (Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer) purchased 435 shares for an estimated $10,048

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $NX stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Quanex Building Products Corporation


(NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced that George Wilson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the 2025 Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference in Chicago, IL on June 10, 2025 and June 11, 2025.




About Quanex



Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets.  The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing, building access and cabinetry markets.  Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.



 



