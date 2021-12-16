Quanex Building Products Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Quanex Building Products Corp. (NX) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $20.9 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $22.2 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Quanex Building Products Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $20.8 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $291.8 million from $255.4 million last year.

Quanex Building Products Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $20.9 Mln. vs. $22.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.62 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.53 -Revenue (Q4): $291.8 Mln vs. $255.4 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.