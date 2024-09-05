Quanex Building Products Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Quanex Building Products Corp. (NX) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $25.4 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $31.7 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Quanex Building Products Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $24.2 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.4% to $280.3 million from $299.6 million last year.

Quanex Building Products Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $25.4 Mln. vs. $31.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.77 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $280.3 Mln vs. $299.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.275 - $1.285 Bln

