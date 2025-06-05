Quanex Building Products Corp. Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Quanex Building Products Corp. (NX) reported earnings for second quarter of $20.5 million

The company's bottom line came in at $20.5 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $15.4 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Quanex Building Products Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $27.9 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 70.0% to $452.5 million from $266.2 million last year.

Quanex Building Products Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.5 Mln. vs. $15.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $452.5 Mln vs. $266.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.84 - $1.86 bln

