Quanex Building Products Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quanex Building Products Corp. (NX):

Earnings: -$14.9 million in Q1 vs. $6.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.32 in Q1 vs. $0.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Quanex Building Products Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $9.0 million or $0.19 per share for the period.

Revenue: $400.044 million in Q1 vs. $239.155 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.84 - $1.86 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.