Quanex Building (NX) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Margins Rise

Quanex Building Products Corporation NX reported better-than-expected earnings in fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 (ended Oct 31, 2019). Its earnings not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew significantly on a year-over-year basis, benefiting from improved pricing.



During the reported quarter, adjusted earnings came in at 42 cents per share, surpassing the consensus estimate of 40 cents by 5%. Also, the bottom line improved an impressive 90.9% from the year-ago figure of 22 cents on the back of benefits from the implementation of pricing initiatives and gains from operational efficiency.



Quanex Building reported net sales of $240.4 million, marginally missing the consensus mark of $241.4 million by 0.4% and declining 1.5% from the year-ago period. The decline was mainly due to continued softness in the North American Cabinet Components segment.



Operational Update



Gross margin during the quarter was 23.8%, which improved 70 basis points (bps) from the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $34.4 million in the quarter, up from $25 million recorded in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 14.3%, reflecting a 410-bps improvement from the year-ago figure of 10.2%.



Segmental Information



NA Engineered Components: During the reported quarter, net sales in the segment increased 6% from the prior-year period to $143.2 million. Also, adjusted EBITDA margin was up 250 bps from a year ago to 15.8%.



EU Engineered Components: The segment’s sales fell 1.6% year over year to $43.8 million. However, adjusted EBITDA margin improved 340 bps year over year to 18.9%.



NA Cabinet Components: Net sales in the segment were $54.3 million, down 17.9% from $133.4 million reported a year ago. In addition, adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.6% contracted 270 bps in the quarter.



Sales in Unallocated Corp & Other were nearly $0.5 million.



Financial Update



As of Oct 31, 2019, Quanex Building had cash and cash equivalents of $30.9 million compared with $29 million at fiscal 2018-end. Long-term debt was $156.4 million at the end of fiscal fourth quarter compared with $209.3 million at fiscal 2018-end.



Cash provided by operations was $96.4 million in fiscal 2019 compared with $104.6 million recorded in the comparable prior-year period. Free cash flow was $71.5 million during fiscal 2019, down from $78.1 million a year ago.



In the fiscal fourth quarter, the company repurchased 175,000 shares of common stock for nearly $3.2 million, at an average price of $18.37 per share. As of Oct 31, 2019, nearly $18.4 million shares were remaining under the existing repurchase authorization.



Fiscal 2019 Highlights



Quanex Building’s adjusted earnings of 95 cents per share increased 46.2% year over year and surpassed analysts’ expectation by 3.3%. Also, revenues of $893.8 million in fiscal 2019 were up 0.4% year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA margin also improved 140 bps from a year ago.



Fiscal 2020 Guidance



Based on current market trends and recent housing data, Quanex Building provided its fiscal 2020 guidance for earnings. The company expects low single-digit sales growth in the North American and European Fenestration segments. Total net sales are anticipated between $865 million and $885 million, indicating a decline from $893.8 million reported in fiscal 2019.



The company projects adjusted EBITDA within $102-$110 million. The metric was $102.7 million a year ago.



