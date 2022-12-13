Markets

Quanergy Files For Chapter 11 Protection

December 13, 2022 — 07:52 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Quanergy Systems, Inc. announced that the company initiated an orderly sale process for its business. To facilitate the sale and maximize value, the company filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The company plans to continue operations during the Chapter 11 process.

To help fund and protect its operations, Quanergy plans to use available cash on hand along with normal operating cash flows to fund post-petition operations and costs in the ordinary course.

Quanergy also announced that Kevin Kennedy, CEO, will retire effective December 31, 2022, but will continue to serve as non-executive Chair of the Board. Kennedy will transition executive leadership to a newly appointed Chief Restructuring Officer and President, Lawrence Perkins. Perkins is the founder and CEO of SierraConstellation Partners.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.