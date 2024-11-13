News & Insights

Quam Plus Announces Delay in Transaction Circular

November 13, 2024 — 05:10 am EST

China Tonghai International Financial Limited (HK:0952) has released an update.

Quam Plus International Financial Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to the renewal of its continuing connected transactions, now expected by November 28, 2024. The delay is due to the need for more time to finalize certain information. Investors will be keen to see how this impacts the company’s financial dealings and shareholder relations.

