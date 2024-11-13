Quam Plus Announces Delay in Transaction Circular

China Tonghai International Financial Limited (HK:0952) has released an update.

Quam Plus International Financial Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to the renewal of its continuing connected transactions, now expected by November 28, 2024. The delay is due to the need for more time to finalize certain information. Investors will be keen to see how this impacts the company’s financial dealings and shareholder relations.

For further insights into HK:0952 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.