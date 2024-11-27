Quam Plus Announces Change in Share Registrar

China Tonghai International Financial Limited (HK:0952) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Quam Plus International Financial Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective from January 1, 2025. This move requires all share transfer applications to be submitted to the new address, and any uncollected share certificates by December 31, 2024, will need to be collected from Tricor thereafter.
For further insights into HK:0952 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Google Urges Appeals Court to Overturn App Store Change Ruling
- Symbotic Craters 36% on Financial Misstatements and 10-K Filing Delay
- How Will Apple Be Affected by Google/DOJ Battle? Barclays Chimes In
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.