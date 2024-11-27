Quam Plus Announces Change in Share Registrar

China Tonghai International Financial Limited (HK:0952) has released an update.

Quam Plus International Financial Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective from January 1, 2025. This move requires all share transfer applications to be submitted to the new address, and any uncollected share certificates by December 31, 2024, will need to be collected from Tricor thereafter.

