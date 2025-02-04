Qualys Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Qualys QLYS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 earnings after market close on Feb. 6, 2025.

For the fourth quarter, QLYS anticipates revenues between $154.5 million and $157.5 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $156.1 million, indicating an improvement of 8% from the year-ago quarter’s revenues of $144.57 million.

Qualys anticipates non-GAAP earnings per share between $1.28 and $1.38. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter earnings has remained unchanged at $1.35 per share over the past 60 days, suggesting a decline of 3.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.40.

QLYS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors to Note for Qualys

Qualys’ fourth-quarter performance is likely to have been aided by the rising demand for security and networking products amid the growing hybrid working trend. Accelerated digital transformations by organizations are also expected to have fueled the demand for QLYS’ cloud-based security solutions.

Qualys' recurring subscription-based business model has been providing relative stability to its top line amid post-pandemic disruptions. The company expects to drive durable top-line growth and leverage its highly scalable model to maintain strong cash flow and industry-leading profitability.

QLYS' ability to attract new customers and retain existing ones underscores its strong market positioning and value proposition. For the last few quarters, Qualys has been able to close a significant number of six-figure deals. This trend is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter, thereby boosting its total revenues.

However, enterprises have been postponing their large IT spending plans due to a weakening global economy amid ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues. This might have hurt Qualys’ overall financial performance in the fourth quarter. The top line is also likely to have been affected by customer transition from Qualys on Microsoft Defender to TotalCloud CNAPP.

What Our Model Says About QLYS

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for QLYS this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

Though QLYS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3, it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

