Qualys (QLYS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Qualys (QLYS) closed at $83.37, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of security-analysis software had lost 1.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.69%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from QLYS as it approaches its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $84.81 million, up 14.3% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for QLYS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. QLYS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, QLYS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 44.38, which means QLYS is trading at a discount to the group.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.