Qualys (QLYS) Stock Moves -0.87%: What You Should Know

Qualys (QLYS) closed at $109.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.87% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of security-analysis software had lost 8.83% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Qualys as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Qualys is projected to report earnings of $0.91 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $130.31 million, up 18.7% from the prior-year quarter.

QLYS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.62 per share and revenue of $489.03 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.42% and +18.94%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Qualys should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Qualys currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Qualys is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.47. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.47.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

